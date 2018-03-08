WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama started his birthday week grooving to tunes at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert. He'll end it by marking the first Barack Obama Day on Saturday as he turns 57.

AP OBAMA LIBRARY A USA IL
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have entered into a partnership with Netflix.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

The legislature in Obama's former home state of Illinois passed a law last year to designate each Aug. 4 as a commemorative holiday to celebrate the 44th president, whose political career began in the Land of Lincoln. The law, signed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, takes effect this year.

Democrats had hoped to make Obama's birthday a full legal holiday that gives state workers and others a day off with pay, but Republicans balked at the cost. The holiday is commemorative, meaning that it honors Obama without closing government offices.

Obama was a community organizer in the poor neighborhoods of Chicago before being elected as a state senator and then as a U.S. senator. He served two terms as president, from Jan. 20, 2009, until Jan. 20, 2017.

The state law says that Aug. 4 is "set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities."

A look at Barack Obama's post-presidential life
01 / 26
Obama joins fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to address the audience during a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M University on Oct. 21, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
02 / 26
Obama delivers a speech with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam during a rally in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 19, 2017.
03 / 26
Obama stands on stage with Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno for the governor of New Jersey, on Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
04 / 26
Argentinian President Mauricio Macri speaks with Obama during their meeting in Bella Vista, Argentina, on Oct. 7, 2017.
05 / 26
Obama delivers a speech during the Green Economy Summit in Argentina on Oct. 6, 2017.
06 / 26
Obama and Prince Harry watch wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2017.
07 / 26
Obama meets competitors from Team USA on day 7 of the Invictus Games 2017 on Sept. 29, 2017, in Toronto.
08 / 26
Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama pose with a group of golfers' wives and girlfriends during opening ceremonies for the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2017.
09 / 26
Obama speaks at Goalkeepers 2017 on Sept. 20, 2017, in New York City.
10 / 26
In this July 3, 2017, photo provided by Jolene Jackinsky, Obama holds Jackinsky's 6-month-old baby girl while posing for a selfie with the pair at a waiting area at Anchorage International Airport, in Anchorage, Alaska.
11 / 26
Obama gives a speech during the 4th Congress of the Indonesian Diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 1, 2017.
12 / 26
This handout picture released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace on June 30, 2017, shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo chatting with Obama on the lawn of the presidential palace in Bogor.
13 / 26
Obama waves to reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on June 30, 2017.
14 / 26
Obama walks with his daughter Malia, left, during his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on June 29, 2017.
15 / 26
Obama and his family raft at the Ayung River during a family holiday in Bali, Indonesia, on June 26, 2017.
16 / 26
Obama speaks at the convention center in Montreal, Quebec, on June 6, 2017.
17 / 26
Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a discussion on democracy at Church Congress on May 25, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.
18 / 26
Obama waves before he is awarded the German Media Prize in Baden-Baden, Germany, on May 25, 2017.
19 / 26
Obama speaks with Sam Kass, food entrepreneur and former White House chef, during the third edition of "Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit," focusing on new technologies for feeding the globe, in Milan on May 9, 2017.
20 / 26
Obama is presented with the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage Award by Caroline Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston on May 7, 2017.
21 / 26
Obama speaks at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center on May 3, 2017, in Chicago. The Obama Foundation unveiled plans for the former president's lakefront presidential center, showcasing renderings and a model.
22 / 26
Obama and former attorney general Eric Holder leave the funeral mass for longtime Pittsburgh Steelers chairman, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former U.S. ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney on April 18, 2017.
23 / 26
Obama, accompanied by former first lady Michelle Obama, waves as they leave the National Gallery of Art in Washington on March 5, 2017.
24 / 26
Obama vacations off the coast of Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands in on Feb. 7, 2017.
25 / 26
Obama is pictured with British billionaire Richard Branson off the coast of Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands on Feb. 7, 2017.
26 / 26
Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

Obama is not the first president to have a state name a holiday in his honor. Illinois, California and Wisconsin all celebrate Ronald Reagan Day each Feb. 6 in honor of the late Republican president's birthday.

Katie Hill, a spokeswoman for Obama, said the former president plans to celebrate his birthday with a family dinner in Washington on Saturday night.

Last year, he celebrated his birthday at a trendy Indian restaurant in Washington. In 2016, Michelle Obama (using personal funds) threw her husband one last big bash in the White House, hosting a party with celebrity guests such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, Stevie Wonder, John Legend and retired Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson.

More: Barack and Michelle Obama bust out dance moves at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert

More: Obama warns of 'politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment,' never mentions Trump by name

More: Trump administration wants to freeze gas-mileage standards, reversing Obama

Obamas’ official portraits unveiled at National Portrait Gallery
01 / 15
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama's portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama.
02 / 15
Former President Barack Obama, right, and Artist Kehinde Wiley, left, unveil Obama's official portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington.
03 / 15
Former Vice President Joe Biden arrives for the unveiling of the portraits of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Feb. 12, 2018.
04 / 15
Director Steven Spielberg arrives for the unveiling of the portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Feb. 12, 2018.
05 / 15
Former first lady Michelle Obama and Artist Amy Sherald, right, unveil Michelle Obama's official portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington.
06 / 15
Actor Tom Hanks arrives for the unveiling of the portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Feb. 12, 2018.
07 / 15
Former First Lady Michelle Obama unveils her portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Feb. 12, 2018.
08 / 15
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stand beside their portraits after their unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Feb. 12, 2018.
09 / 15
Former President Barack Obama, looks at former first lady Michelle Obama's official portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington.
10 / 15
Former President Barack Obama, speaks at the unveiling ceremony for the Obama's official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington. Obama's portrait was painted by Artist Kehinde Wiley.
11 / 15
Former President Barack Obama, left, speaks at the unveiling ceremony for the Obama's official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb.12, 2018, in Washington. Barack Obama's portrait was painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, and Michelle Obama's portrait was painted by artist Amy Sherald.
12 / 15
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to the President Barack Obama, left, and Former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs, right, speak together before a ceremony for the unveiling of the official portraits for former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington.
13 / 15
Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture Director Lonnie Bunch, center, arrives before a ceremony for the unveiling of the official portraits for former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington.
14 / 15
Artist Amy Sherald, who painted the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks to members of the media following an official unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington.
15 / 15
Artist Kehinde Wiley, who painted the official portrait of former President Barack Obama, speaks to members of the media following an official unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com