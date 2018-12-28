As 2018 comes to a close, we're looking back at all our favorite books, movies and songs – and so is Barack Obama.

The former president took to social media Friday to continue his "favorite tradition" of sharing his year-end lists with his followers.

"It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved," he wrote in his post. "It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before."

Highlights from his list? A special shout-out to wife Michelle Obama for her book "Becoming," which topped his list of books.

"(obviously my favorite!)," he said.

Other book picks include "American Prison" by Shane Bauer, "Arthur Ashe: A Life" by Raymond Arsenault, "Asymmetry" by Lisa Halliday, "Feel Free" by Zadie Smith and "Florida" by Lauren Groff.

Some of his favorite movies included "Annihilation," "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Blindspotting" and "Burning."

And some of his favorite songs included tracks from The Carters, Leon Bridges, H.E.R., J. Cole, Cardi B, Janelle Monae and Hozier.

He also paid a special tribute at the end of his post to singer Nancy Wilson, who died Dec. 13.

"And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson," he added.

See Obama's full list of favorites here.

