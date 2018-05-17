Best Phoenix, Scottsdale summer hotel and resort deals for 2018 Mountain Shadows | The Arizona Residents Fee-Free Staycation package starts at $119 a night and the $32 nightly resort fee is waived. Details: 855-485-1417, mountainshadows.com. The promo code is AZRFF. 01 / 24 Mountain Shadows | The Arizona Residents Fee-Free Staycation package starts at $119 a night and the $32 nightly resort fee is waived. Details: 855-485-1417, mountainshadows.com. The promo code is AZRFF. 01 / 24

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort in Arizona.

Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic

Ask Phoenix residents to list the things they love about their city and few are likely to say summer.

There's little to love about month after month of triple-digit temperatures, unless catching up on Netflix and naps are high atop your to-do list.

One bright spot for those stuck here: bargain rates at hotels and resorts that most of us only drive by and drool over the rest of the year.

Hotels that charge hundreds of dollars a night to tourists and expense-account conventioneers when the weather is glorious slash their summer rates to entice locals and bargain-seeking travelers who don't mind the heat.

Book a swank resort for $135 a night

Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, where presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have stayed, has rates starting as low as $135 a night and is waiving its pricey resort fee and self-parking charges.

The historic Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, which brags about an unbroken string of presidential visits from Herbert Hoover to George W. Bush and celebrity visitors galore, will give you a room plus breakfast, lunch and dinner for two and free parking, for as little as $250 a night. Oh, and they'll waive the pesky $28 resort fee.

The Phoenician, which had a temporary pool and low-key activities last year as it underwent extensive renovations, is offering rooms from $169 and free parking if you want to check out the revamped pools and new restaurant and spa.

Excited to crank down someone else's air conditioning and flag a froufrou drink from your lounge chair, if only for a weekend? Here are 24 resort and hotel deals in metro Phoenix. Keep in mind that these are starting rates and weekends and holidays will be pricier. The cheapest days are during the week and in August. Weekend nights at the most popular places in June and July can easily top $250 with taxes and fees, and that's without any extras.

How to find your best deal

We've highlighted just one package or special per hotel. Bent on getting the best value for you? Compare packages and perks and pick the one that matches your interests and budget. If you don't plan to eat or drink at the resort (good luck with that) a package that includes money to spend on food and drink won't matter.

Conversely, if you're all about pampering, a package with spa credits might offer the best value. The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has packages starting at $329 that include $200 to spend at the spa.

And don't forget about those resort fees and parking charges. Although some resorts waive or reduce these fees in the summer, plenty don't and those costs add up to a big percentage of the bill when room rates are low. So read the fine print and check out our updated list of resort fees and roundup of nine hotels that don't charge resort fees.

If budget is your main concern, check out our list of 12 cheapest hotel deals. And throughout the summer, keep an eye on Travelzoo, Groupon and resorts' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for screaming deals, some last minute.

Phoenix, Scottsdale summer hotel deals

Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

FlowRider at the Westin Kierland

Summer scene: Family central with poolside games and DJs, lazy river, water slide, FlowRider surf simulator and, on Saturdays, a "Big Chill'' theme with a 300-pound ice-cube drop into the pool and chill stations featuring mini-spa treatments, frozen treats and arts and crafts. The resort is walking distance from Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter shopping and shuttles are available.

Deal: The Big Chill package starts at $159 a night and includes a $50 dining credit.

Details: 480-624-1202, www.kierlandresort.com. The package code is BIGDINE.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The Princess has six different pools for guests to relax and cool off in.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Summer scene: The Princess is so popular that it's hard to believe it's summer on many summer days, especially during its no-expense-spared holiday weekend festivals. Bored with one pool? Saunter to another. Take a spin down one of the water slides. The resort has one of the nicest, biggest spas in metro Phoenix and a luxe celebrity chef at Bourbon Steak.

Deal: The Best Summer Ever package starts at $179 and includes a $50 resort credit and Instagram photo session.

Details: 480-585-4848, scottsdaleprincess.com/special-offers.

JW Marriott Desert Ridge

JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix.

JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Summer scene: Arizona's largest resort and second largest hotel keeps families busy with a variety of pools and poolside games, a lazy river, water slide and splash pad, tennis and pickleball courts, golf and a spa. Desert Ridge Marketplace, filled with restaurants, bars and shops, is next door.

Deal: Splash into Summer Package starts at $169 a night and includes a $50 resort credit, free kids meals with the purchase of adult entrees and a $10 donation to Children's Miracle Network.

Details: 480-293-5000, jwdesertridge.com. The booking code is SPU.

Arizona Biltmore

Arizona Biltmore

The Republic

Summer scene: The stately Biltmore will be hopping all summer with themed pool parties, history tour happy hours, poolside music and games, glow in the dark corn hole, jumbo Jenga, selfie stations, beer dinners and wine tastings. Need a break from the water slide and lawn chess? Head for nearby Biltmore Fashion Park.

Deal: The All Inclusive Package, which starts at $254 a night, is the best summer special in Phoenix if you plan to check into a resort and not leave the place until check out. It includes breakfast, lunch and dinner for two, self-parking, a 20 percent spa discount and the $28 resort fee is waived. Room-only rates start at $159 a night.

Details: 602-955-6600, arizonabiltmore.com/special-offers.

The Phoenician

The Phoenician

The Phoenician

Summer scene: Guests will see a new Phoenician as the resort is nearing completion of a three-year makeover, its most extensive since it opened in 1988. Check out the swank new pool furnishings and revamped Thirsty Camel lounge in the lobby, which is offering happy hour all summer. Kids will flock to the Kids Zone and its splash pad, treehouse and water slide. The Night Owls kids club program is included in the resort fee (which is increasing to $35 a night plus tax as of May 17). For an extra charge, the Phoenician will also offer trapeze classes, a birds of the Phoenician tour and a golf cart safari. The new Phoenician spa, which has a DryBar blow-dry salon, has summer specials including buy one treatment, get one for 50 percent off.

Deal: Rates from $169 per night, with free self-parking.

Details: 480-941-8200, thephoenician.com/offers. The rate plan is Summer.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

Beautifully located by the magnificent McDowell Mountains, this outstanding property is the ideal desert sanctuary is the perfect place to spend your staycation.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

Summer scene: The Hyatt is one of the most popular resorts in summer for good reason. The main pool is large and has nooks and crannies for everyone, including a sandy beach for young kids. The water slide is speedy. And kid-free adults can hide away at the adult pool. There's always something going on. Family activities include dive-in movies and games including a "putt the snowball'' contest, bubble soccer and mermaid classes. Take one of the bikes for a spin on the greenbelt or treat yourself to the tranquil spa or a a gondola ride.

Deal: The Resort Credit package features rates from $169 a night with $50 to spend at the resort.

Details: 480-444-1234, scottsdale.regency.hyatt.com. The offer code is CHILL.

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

The resort resembles Southern Spain's charm and guests feel as though they are immersed in a quaint Spanish village.

Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia

Summer scene: The Montelucia is a great pick for its stunning views of Camelback Mountain, choice of pools and luxe Joya Spa. Get up early and walk the mile from the resort to the Camelback trailhead for a rigorous workout. Or, virtually climb it in one of the resort's outdoor cycle classes, where the mountain is the backdrop.

Deal: The Fee Free Summer package starts at $135 a night and covers self-parking and the resort fee, which together normally cost more than $50 a night.

Details: 480-627-3200, omnihotels.com/hotels/scottsdale-montelucia/specials/fee-free-summer.

Wigwam Arizona

Wigwam Arizona

Wigwam Arizona

Summer scene: The Litchfield Park resort, a collection of casitas, is family central from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with nonstop activities at the pool, food and drink specials and golf galore. The resort has special events during summer holiday weekends.

Deal: The Summer Scapes special starts at $139 during the week and $159 a night on weekends and includes a $50 resort credit. An Arizona resident special starts at $99 a night during the week and $129 on weekends but there is no resort credit so do the math to find the best offer for you.

Details: 623-935-3811, wigwamarizona.com/offers-packages.

Boulders Resort

Featuring magnificent mountain views, the resort offers first-rate accommodations, two championship golf courses, a world-class spa and four distinct dining experiences.

Boulders Resort & Spa

Summer scene: This is the place for an in-town getaway that feels like an out-of-town getaway. The pool is set among boulders. Even if you don't play golf, talk a walk around the course. Check out the spa. Walk over to El Pedregal for restaurants and shops.

Deal: The Truly Boulders package starts at $179 a night and includes a $25 dining credit, 20 percent off spa services and no resort fee.

Details: 480-488-9009, theboulders.com/special-offers.

Royal Palms Resort & Spa

Royal Palms Resort & Spa

Mark Boisclair

Summer scene: Royal Palms, an oasis on busy Camelback Road, is the spot for a secluded romantic getaway or girls spa trip. You'll feel like you're staying at a rich relative's Mediterranean estate. T. Cook's is the signature restaurant and a special-occasion destination. Want to explore outside the small resort? The restaurants, bars and shops of the Arcadia neighborhood and Scottsdale are nearby.

Deal: Rates from $159 a night. An Arizona resident special offers 15 percent off certain rates with the rate code AZRES and valid ID.

Details: 602-283-1234, royalpalmshotel.com.

JW Marriott Camelback Inn

JW Marriott Camelback Inn

JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Summer scene: How many times can you say you stayed at the favorite hotel of Marriott's chairman, Bill Marriott? He has spent birthdays and other special occasions at the Paradise Valley resort at the base of Mummy Mountain. Camelback Inn, a collection of casitas, is the place for a quiet getaway in the middle of town. Don't miss the spa or sunset drinks on the patio outside Rita's Kitchen. This is the first summer for the resort's new steakhouse, Lincoln, a JW Steakhouse.

Deal: The Casitas and Ritas package starts at $179 and includes a $50 resort credit and two margaritas per night.

Details: 480-948-1700, camelbackinn.com. The rate code is ES7.

Andaz Scottsdale

Andaz Scottsdale

Summer scene: The artsy new hotel from Hyatt, tucked away off Scottsdale Road, is celebrating its second summer. The Turquoise pool isn't large but is the resort's hub during the day, with free boozy treats and other specials. For a splurge, book a room with its own poolside cabana. The Andaz is near downtown Scottsdale bars and restaurants and the resort's Weft & Warp restaurant got rave reviews from Arizona Republic food critic Dominic Armato in 2017.

Deal: Rates for the Summerscapes package start at $169 and include daily breakfast for two, four drinks at the pool, 20 percent off spa services and a waived resort fee.

Details: 480-368-1234, scottsdale.andaz.hyatt.com. The offer code is EXTRA.

More: 8 cool things about the new Andaz

Civana Carefree

The flagship property is committed to meeting guests wherever they are in their wellness journey by offering a signature spa, complimentary enrichment, health and fitness classes and dining options that feature organic and sustainable ingredients.

CIVANA Carefree

Summer scene: The former Carefree Resort & Conference Center has been reborn as an all-inclusive wellness resort and celebrates its first summer season. The lineup of daily activities is dizzying: hikes, yoga, spin classes, pickleball and a variety of workshops. Note that the resort's spa won't debut until this fall.

Deal: From $126 a night.

Details: 480-653-9000, civanacarefree.com.

Hermosa Inn

The pool at the intimate Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley, name one of the top U.S. hotels by Conde Nast Traveler.

David B. Moore, David b moore

Summer scene: Quiet luxury. Pretend you're staying at a cowboy's guest house (the inn started as the home of cowboy artist Lon Megargee) in Paradise Valley. Look for daily poolside treats. Splurge on dinner at Lon's and don't miss the Last Drop Bar.

Deal: The Summer in Paradise getaway starts at $149 a night and includes two welcome drinks, a $25 food and beverage credit, room upgrade, early check-in and late check-out when available.

Details: 844-423-3981, hermosainn.com.

Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho.

Mark Boisclair Photography

Summer scene: Pool party central at the midcentury modern hotel thisclose to downtown Scottsdale's nightlife. Look for spa and drink specials.

Deal: The Stay2Play package starts at $149 and includes welcome drinks, a room upgrade, free parking and a $20 resort credit.

Details: 480-376-2600, hotelvalleyho.com.

Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak

Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort is best known for River Ranch, its four-acre water park located at the foot of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak

Summer scene: Family central at the all-suite resort's River Ranch water park, which includes a water slide and lazy river. With poolside games, arts and crafts, dive-in movies and an 18-hole putting green, no one will be bored. Bonus for parents: All the rooms are suites so you can (try to) escape the kids.

Deal: Rates from $129.

Details: 602-997-2626, squawpeakhilton.com. The booking code is SUNSP.

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

The pool and cabanas at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Summer scene: Top-of-the-line tranquility in the foothills of Pinnacle Peak. The Four Seasons is another place where you'll feel like you're really getting away. Summer specials include discounted spa treatments, including two 25-minute treatments for $139 or three for $179. Kids aren't left out of the summer fun. The Four Seasons kids program, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free. There are family movies at the pool on Saturdays.

Deal: Rates start at $189 for weekday stays.

Details: 480-513-5039, fourseasons.com/scottsdale.

Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort

Summer scene: Pool party central, especially on Saturdays when the resort holds its raucous Release Pool Party with live entertainment. At night, the resort's Casino Arizona is gambling central. Don't miss tiny Ocean Trail restaurant on the casino floor or, for a splurge and stunning views, Orange Sky restaurant. For a break outside the resort, check out Top Golf and other nearby attractions. Show your room key for discounts.

Deal: The Summer Playcation deal starts at $99 during the week and $149 on weekends and includes a $25 or $50 credit depending on length of stay, and no resort fee for Arizona residents. Spa treatments are also discounted.

Details: 480-850-7777, talkingstickresort.com.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

The gorgeous view from the Jade Bar at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort

Summer scene: Chic serenity at the base of Camelback Mountain. Lounge by the infinity pool, book a massage at the small, soothing spa and splurge on dinner at Elements.

Deal: Arizona residents receive 20 percent off best available rates for stays of two nights or longer. Summer rates start at $299 a night before the discount. An ID is required at check-in. Sanctuary is one of the priciest resorts in the summer because the exclusive hideaway is one of the priciest the rest of the year.

Details: 855-245-2051, sanctuaryoncamelback.com/special-offers/arizona-residents-special.

W Scottsdale

During the summer months, the 230-room hotel is known for its WET Weekends – weekly pool parties on its famous WET Deck.

W Scottsdale

Summer scene: Pool party central at its WET pool, home to the stylish crowd and wannabes. The W is in the center of downtown Scottsdale nightlife and walking distance to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Burn off those poolside cocktails with a walk or run along the Arizona Canal just outside the hotel.

Deal: The Vitamin W package starts at $169 a night and includes a pitcher of Vitamin W cocktail, a tote bag, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Details: 480-970-2100, wscottsdalehotel.com. The rate plan is LWPKG1.

Mountain Shadows

Mountain Shadows

Summer scene: Laid-back luxury. This is the second summer for the new Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley. Soak in the views of Camelback Mountain from the pool. Try a yoga class, par 3 golf and complimentary champagne toast at sunset. Listen to live music at Hearth '61 restaurant Thursdays through Sundays. Craving a spa treatment? Take the shuttle to sister resort Sanctuary on Camelback.

Deal: The Arizona Residents Fee-Free Staycation package starts at $119 a night and the $32 nightly resort fee is waived.

Details: 855-485-1417, mountainshadows.com. The promo code is AZRFF.

Phoenix Marriott Tempe at the Buttes

From the moment of arrival, guests get a sense that the hotel is built right into the majestic Double Butte.

Phoenix Marriott Tempe at the Buttes

Summer scene: The mountainside getaway, a Tempe staple for decades with its signature Top of the Rock restaurant, has weekend activities including live music and poolside yoga. There are daily kids activities at the pool. The resort also has tennis and sand-volleyball courts.

Deal: Rates starting at $129 a night for a two-night stay Thursdays through Mondays. The package includes 20 percent off spa services.

Details: 602-225-9000, marriott.com/phxtm. The booking code is SUM.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Grace Stufkosky/Hotel Palomar

Summer scene: Pool party central in downtown Phoenix. As with all hotels in the boutique chain, a nightly social hour features free wine.

Deal: The Fast Forward to Summer package, which includes a $25 dining credit to Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails or LUSTRE Rooftop Bar, starts at $144 a night.

Details: 602-253-6633, hotelpalomar-phoenix.com.

The Camby

The Camby

Summer scene: Hip high-rise getaway. (LeBron James slept here.) The Camby, part of Marriott's Autograph line, is the artsy reincarnation of the former Ritz-Carlton Phoenix at the business and shopping hub of 24th Street and Camelback Road. Guests can borrow a Gretsch guitar, play vinyl records in the lobby or take in Tipsy Tea, a twist on afternoon tea featuring traditional teas with sparkling wine.

Deal: The Summer Escape package starts at $119 and includes a $25 food and beverage credit. Also ask about specials for teachers.

Details: 602-468-0700, thecamby.com.

