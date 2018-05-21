Walmart is the biggest winner in Fortune magazine's annual Fortune 500 ranking of the nation's largest corporations, grabbing the top spot for the sixth year in a row and the 14th time ever.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailing giant last year also became the first company in U.S. history to generate $500 billion in annual sales, Fortune reported Monday in the business magazine's rankings for 2017.

Other winners on the annual list were energy giant Exxon Mobil, which returned to the number two spot, and e-tailing and delivery conglomerate Amazon, which moved into the top ten for the first time and now ranks eighth.

Apple fell one spot, to the ranking's fourth position, despite a 6% gain in annual sales. Nonetheless, the tech and communication giant grabbed the title of the Fortune 500's most valuable company. Reporting $48 billion in profits, Apple led all companies in that category for the fourth consecutive year, Fortune said.

Other corporations in the top ten include billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth Group, health care company McKesson, pharmacy and health company CVS, communications giant AT&T, and General Motors.

Fortune 500 corporations returned an average of 18% to their shareholders in 2017, the magazine said. Streaming media leader Netflix led all U.S. companies in ten-year annual returns to shareholders through 2017, Fortune said.

Electronic chip maker and artificial intelligence company Nvidia soared more than 80 spots on this year's ranking and led all Fortune 500 companies in five-year annual returns to shareholders through 2017, the magazine said.

In all, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product with $12.8 trillion in revenues, $1 trillion in profits, and $21.6 trillion in market value. The corporations collectively employ 28.2 million people worldwide, the magazine said.

File photo taken in 2018 shows a Walmart sign outside one of the retail giant's stores in Chicago, Ill.

Scott Olson, Getty Images

Who's Number One?

This April 8, 2009 file photo shows the General Motors logo is displayed at the New York International Auto Show in New York.

STAN HONDA, AFP/Getty Images

Only three companies have held the No. 1 spot on the Fortune 500 list since its creation in 1955: General Motors, Exxon Mobil, and Walmart.

Women Power Waning?

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty.

IBM

The 2017 rankings had 24 women CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, down from 32 in 2016.

State Bragging Rights

The Manhattan skyline is reflected in the East River from Brooklyn following a rainfall, May 15, 2018, New York City.

AFP Photo - Hector Retamal, Getty Images

New York has the most companies in the 2017 rankings with 58. California took second place with 49, followed by Texas with 48.

First Time Winners

File photo taken in 2013 shows Beyonce Midnight Heat fragrance by Coty, offered for sale at Macy's in New York City.

Gannettt via Merlin FTP Drop

Seventeen companies debuted on the Fortune 500 list for 2017, including fragrance and beauty product company Coty, beauty store chain Ulta Beauty, Conduent, a technology company that provides digital platforms for government and business, and Fortive, a technology company focused on field instrumentation, transportation, and other sectors.

Corporate Departures

Credit: Mattel

Mattel

In all, 25 companies fell from the annual list, including Mattel, Staples, Yahoo and Whole Food.

Market Value

This file photo taken on September 7, 2016 shows the Apple logo on the outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images

Four of the latest Fortune 500 companies have at least $500 billion in market value. The list includes Apple, Alphabet, the parent company of online search giant Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, the magazine said.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kevin McCoy on Twitter: @kmccoynyc

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com