Boeing and Embraer announced a joint venture Thursday as a way for the U.S. manufacturer to produce regional jets, after a rival partnership between European and Canadian manufacturers to build planes with 100 to 150 seats.

Boeing will own 80 percent of the venture and Brazil-based Embraer 20 percent, the companies announced. Embraer was valued at $4.75 billion for the transaction, which isn't expected to affect either company's earnings this year.

"By forging this strategic partnership, we will be ideally positioned to generate significant value for both companies' customers, employees and shareholders – and for Brazil and the United States," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said.

The effects are projected to begin in 2020 and to be worth $150 million in pre-tax cost savings by the third year, the companies said.

When finalized, the joint venture will be led by Brazil-based management, including a president and chief executive officer. Brazilian officials had rebuffed earlier efforts to work with Boeing, for fear of losing control of the company.

But Boeing will have operational and management control of the new company, which will report directly to Muilenburg. The joint venture will become one of Boeing's centers of excellence for end-to-end design, manufacturing, and support of commercial passenger aircraft with 70 seats to 450 seats, and will be fully integrated into Boeing's broader production and supply chain, the companies said.

"The business combination with Boeing is expected to create a virtuous cycle for the Brazilian aerospace industry, increasing its sales potential, production, creating jobs and income, investments and exports, and in doing so, adding more value to customers, shareholders and employees” Embraer CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva.

The move followed the rival partnership announced last October between European manufacturer Airbus and Canadian manufacturer Bombardier to build a plane called the C Series, with 100 to 150 seats.

Boeing fought plans by Delta Air Lines to import 75 Bombardier C Series jets with 110 seats each from Canada. Boeing alleging the planes were built with unfair subsidies, which U.S. agencies confirmed.

But the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in January the deal wouldn’t hurt Boeing because, despite the subsidies, imported planes with 100 to 150 seats didn’t hurt the U.S. industry.

Boeing alleged that the planes would compete against variations of its popular 737 aircraft, which typically have 150 to 240 seats. But Delta argued that there was no Boeing option in the 100-seat range, and that the only competitor was the Embraer E190 aircraft from Brazil.

Airbus announced in October it would acquire a majority stake in the C Series jet. Airbus plans to build 6,000 of the planes over the next 20 years at its new assembly line in Mobile, Ala.

The deal called for Airbus to provide procurement, sales and marketing support for the planes, which will seat 100 to 150 passengers, in exchange for 50.01 percent of the program.

