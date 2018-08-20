A 4-year-old honorary Colorado Springs police officer rang a bell following his last chemotherapy treatment, police said Sunday.

Joshua Salmoiraghi, who has been battling advanced cancer, ran through a line of cheering hospital staffers and loved ones to ring a bell signifying the end of a long journey. He wore a Captain America T-shirt for the occasion.

Hospital bells like the one Joshua rang in Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora typically indicate a patient is cancer-free.

But, Joshua's cancer battle isn't yet over. He will undergo radiation therapy on his chest in the coming weeks, KOAA reports.

Last year on Father's Day weekend, Joshua was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer (Wilm's Tumor) at age three. The tumor spread to his abdomen lymph nodes and his lungs. Doctors removed the tumor and his left kidney, and Joshua underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy to his abdomen. In December he was in remission, but in mid-January a tumor was discovered in left lung.

Update on Officer Joshua.

Great news! Joshua completed his last round of chemo for liver cancer and got to ring the bell Sunday afternoon at Children’s Hospital in Denver! #cancersucks #StayPositive #staystrong #thoughtsandprayers #thinkingofyou #childhoodcancerawareness pic.twitter.com/4OOm7brvtq — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 19, 2018

Joshua’s father is a disabled veteran and pastor, while his mother is a major in the United States Air Force stationed at Peterson Air Force Base. Joshua has two older brothers.

In his April non-traditional police oath, he promised to obey his parents, be kind to others and share his toys with his brothers.

"I will be brave," Joshua said. "I will always remember that I am loved by many and I am now a member of the Colorado Springs Police Department."

Janet Oravetz of KUSA-TV, Denver, contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

