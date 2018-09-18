Judge Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON – Mark Judge, a high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that he has no memory of an alleged 1982 sexual assault by Kavanaugh and does not want to testify.

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released Judge's statement after the committee's staff reached out to him about testifying. Kavanaugh and his accuser, psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, are expected to testify Monday before the panel.

"I did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone asked me to be involved," Judge said in a written statement forwarded to the committee by his attorney, Barbara Van Gelder. "The only reason I am involved is that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford remembers me as the other person in the room during the alleged assault."

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh pinned her down on the bed in an upstairs room while they were both attending a party in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She told The Washington Post that Judge watched and laughed as Kavanaugh tried to remove her clothes and held his hand over her mouth so she couldn't scream.

"In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident," Judge said in his statement to the committee. "Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford's letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."

"I have no information to offer the Committee and I do not wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford's letter," Judge added.

Judge and Kavanaugh both attended Georgetown Preparatory School, a private all-boys Catholic school in North Bethesda, Maryland. Ford attended Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, a private all-girls school. Ford told the Post that she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17 when the alleged attack took place.

Ford also told the Post that the assault ended when Judge jumped on top of her and Kavanaugh, knocking them off the bed and allowing her to flee to the bathroom. She said both of the teenage boys were extremely drunk at the time.

Democratic senators had urged Grassley to invite Judge to testify.

Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, was nominated by President Trump in July to fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Judge, a conservative writer, wrote memoirs titled "Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk" and "God and Man at Georgetown Prep." He said his drinking and "immorality" began at Georgetown Prep, according to excerpts published by the Post.

In "Wasted," Judge wrote about a character named "Bart O'Kavanaugh" who drank until he passed out, according to the Post.

