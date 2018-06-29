Boise's restaurants and food destinations
Idaho's capital city is bustling with young families, dogs and food makers, from a row of renowned restaurants downtown to emerging neighborhoods with eateries and beverage tasting rooms.
Downtown Boise is family-friendly and walkable. Plan for meals at almost any restaurant on 8th Street and venture to sweet specialty shops around it for tastings and snacks, including candy, peanuts, chocolate, doughnuts and ice cream.
A good place to start is the Basque Block where The Basque Museum & Cultural Center, and a few restaurants celebrate the city's large Basque immigrant population.
The Basque Market hosts Paella on the Patio on Wednesdays and Fridays at noon. Purchase a plate early, the pan makes 40 servings, which sell out fast.
Diners can purchase tapas and pintxos by the piece. Select the bites you'd like and turn the sticks into the cashier afterward.
The latest tapas destination, Txikiteo opened in March in Boise's Linen District, a short walk from downtown.
Txikiteo (chee-kee-tay-o) is the Basque version of aperitivo and a pub crawl, a tradition of going from bar to bar for wine and tapas with friends.
Enjoy tapas al fresco on the dog-friendly patio. Selections might include marinated olives, a stuffed Piquillo pepper, and breads spread with sardines or chickpea.
Also new, Form & Function opened in December in downtown Boise with a clean, chic space and facade.
The specialty roaster offers hand-poured coffee and a coffee flight, plus pastries from a local bakery. Travelers can also try Form & Function's brews at its cart the Boise Farmer's Markets.
The coffee shop sells beans, merchandise and brewing equipment beneath a loft space with extra seating.
Form & Function hosts classes in a lab in the back where the staff can consult on brewing equipment when visitors make a purchase.
Also at The Fowler, The Wylder opened in October, offering red and white pizzas, and a lunch and dinner menu.
While the patio is pleasant, the interior is beautifully designed with views of the kitchen.
Start with market mushrooms, creme fraiche and garlic on toast -- a rustic levain delivered daily from local Acme Bakeshop.
The Gem State of Mind pizza is topped with organic potato slices, caramelized onion, rosemary and sage. David Rex spent years developing the dough -- a 52-year old sourdough using only organic flour and an an all-natural, 48-hour fermentation process before its bouled, stretched, topped and cooked in a brick gas oven.
Capital City Public Market meets on Saturdays from mid-April to mid-December on downtown Boise's 8th and Idaho streets.
Zeppole draws a constant line for fresh bread from its bakery down the block.
Egoroff Farms offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and more berries from Woodburn, Ore., and often sells out.
DIY berry mixes are very popular. Every few people walking the streets are carrying a box.
City Peanut Shop offers samples of its peanuts that are sold a mere block away in a popular storefront.
Molly's Mills Garlic Seasonings offers samples of its Idahoan spice blend (garlic, jalapeño, onion and sea salt) and pieces of bread. Visitors can create their own seasoning mix with Molly.
Meraki offers samples and plates of its Greek street food steps away from the restaurant.
Meriwether Cider Company offers flavors like Grapefruit Rosemary (with Washington apples) in its Garden City taproom, open Wednesday to Sunday. Sample at the market and expect a cider house in downtown Boise soon.
County Line Brewing's free sample section fills to the brim with visitors. The Garden City, Idaho, brewery donates proceeds from Ruth's Lager to a nursing scholarship fund.
Huston Vineyards, from Caldwell, Idaho, offers tastings of its rose and white wines at the market.
Huston sells is Chicken Dinner wines by the bag for convenience. You'll see the name on wine lists at restaurants downtown.
Nature's Indulgence offers samples of its fresh, natural, small-batch granolas from Caldwell, Idaho.
Ironside Roasting Co. roasts in Garden City and offers pour overs and beans at the market.
Enjoy a pour over at Ironside's stand and find its cold brew at Waffle Me Up.
Good Vibes Kombucha sources Idaho ingredients and offers fun flavors.
Sample strawberry basil, lemon mint or blueberry ginger at Good Vibes Kombucha's market spot and look for a storefront soon.
It's no surprise that dogs get free samples at the market, too.
A few blocks away, the Boise Farmers Market meets at 10th and Grove streets on Saturdays from April through October.
Many vendors are present at both markets, such as Blue Feather Bakery, which serves small-batch hand pies.
Also at both markets is Potter Wines, which will catch your eye with its infamous jalapeno wine lemonade, now available with strawberry.
Potter Wines offers samples of the spicy drink and recipe cards with a variety of ways to use jalapeno wine while cooking.
Potter Wines ferments local jalapenos with its wine grapes and has batches grown at a few farms, including neighboring stand, True Roots Organics. Here, you'll find beautiful produce grown in Oregon.
Nearby, Guru Donuts occupies a corner space in Boise's historic Idanha Building.
Families spill into the shop for decorative doughnuts with whimsical names.
Guru has local drinks available and housemade syrups in a variety of flavors.
A rack of locally made greeting cards adds a touch of charm on Guru's counter.
Boise Fry Company and Waffle Me Up share a space downtown where visitors can customize either indulgence.
At Boise Fry Company, guests order the potato and style of fries from a variety of options.
Then dress your fries with sauce, salt and/or spice as you desire.
Purple, gold, yam and Laura potatoes are served as homestyle and regular fries with six colorful sauces.
As with most downtown Boise eateries, Boise Fry Co. offers local wine and beer as well.
At Waffle Me Up, visitors choose savory or sweet waffle combinations and choose from toppings to add.
City Peanut Shop offers a wide variety of nuts roasted in house, plus brittles, mixes and gifts.
The shop offers more than 25 types of nuts, mainly sourced from Virginia. The most popular flavor is maple bacon, and some are even roasted with local beer.
Shop a huge variety of mixes. City Peanut Shop also makes City Corn popcorn and chocolate bars.
Don't miss The Chocolat Bar next door.
The sweet shops smells of chocolate as soon as you walk in and makes an array of treats. You can even attend a chocolate making class with wine pairings.
Among the beautiful chocolates, try the cappuccino truffle made with Dawson Taylor espresso.
Free samples are offered, such as lemon lavender almond bark made with Eagle Creek Lavender from Oregon.
A few blocks away, The STIL might be the most recommended sweet shop in Boise lately.
Short for "the sweetest things in life," the ice cream shop uses local, high-quality ingredients for inventive flavors -- including some that are infused with alcohol.
Each flavor is named after a sweet thing in life, and about 20 flavors are available at a time.
In addition to booze infusions, a tasting flight with wine and/or beer pairings is available.
Don't fill up on sweets, there are a dozen prime places to eat around the corner on 8th Street. You can't miss Fork, a popular restaurant with a happening patio.
Fork sources locally and displays the farms and purveyors it partners with.
Start with shareable sides, such as Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries or Glazed Brussels Sprouts with fresh ginger, garlic, fish sauce and Thai chili sauce. Pair with local beers or wines, like Coiled Sidewinder Syrah.
Fork's Center Cut Filet is 8 ounces of all-natural flame-kissed beef served with sautéed green beans, a pistachio medley and bourbon-porcini peppercorn sauce.
A block further north, Juniper also comes highly recommended, offers a prime patio and sources locally.
Juniper's extensive menu features Idaho trout on a po' boy or as an entree with red curry, rice, a seasonal vegetable and almond picada. Pair with an Idaho beer or wine, such as Hat Ranch Dry Rose.
Across the street, Wild Root Cafe & Market is a local favorite for breakfast and brunch.
The counter-service restaurant offers a digital menu, grab and go options and merchandise in an airy, pale green space where guests can refill their own coffee and water.
Creative takes on comfort breakfast fare include avocado toast with two eggs your way, radish salad and cashew cilantro cream on grilled ciabatta bread.
Start any day on 8th Street at Slow by Slow, a coffee bar that curates roasts with loft seating inside.
Slow by Slow offers three pour over options a day and the staff can talk through tasting notes with you.
Slow by Slow merchandise, coffee beans and chocolates are available for purchase.
The Funky Taco began as a mobile kitchen at Boise's market in 2013 and opened a brick and mortar on 8th and Bannock streets in March.
A dozen taco combinations rotate and come served on two flour tortillas with jalapeno and escabeche. The Chicken Roja comes with charcoal'd chicken thigh, house roja, charred pepper and onion, arugula, Ballard feta and radish. Pair with a local beer like Barbarian Brewing's unfiltered IPA.
Beyond 8th Street, two major hotels offer restaurants from renowned chefs. Chef Richard Langston's third Boise concept, Richard's opened with the Inn at 500 Capitol in February 2017.
"One of our most popular dinner entrees is a local chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto with a golden raisin-grappa sauce on polenta," says chef Richard Langston.
Madre Boutique Taqueria opened in Boise's Lusk District in April.
Chef John Cuevas serves innovative tacos with high-quality ingredients in a modern, open-air setting.
An Idaho Spud & Chorizo taco is served with crispy potato, tomato mojo and jalapeno pesto alongside a Chicken Tinga taco with chipotle, pickled onions and fresh cheese.
Madre offers local beers and Idaho's all-natural Tractor Soda.
In Boise's Hyde Park neighborhood, Camel's Crossing sources locally and has its own farm for creative seasonal fare.
Pair an all Idaho cheese plate or vegan charcuterie board (or both) with local wine and beer (international selections also available).
Camel's Crossing brings bounty from its farm to a cupboard on its lawn for easy access.
Idaho's capital city is bustling with young families, dogs and food makers, from a row of renowned restaurants downtown to emerging neighborhoods with eateries and beverage tasting rooms.
Ashley Day, USA TODAY

In a city with a row of downtown restaurants that source locally and boast picture-perfect patios, plus three new taco eateries, two acclaimed hotel restaurants and a slew of specialty food shops, there is one place where you might have to wait in line. It serves two things: ice cream and alcohol.

"I don’t think we could’ve possibly imagined how popular of a destination we would be so quickly," says Kasey Allen, owner of The STIL, which opened in July 2017. "It started off with just ice cream. We wanted to make really good, high-quality – as many local ingredients as we could use – ice cream."

Then he and business partner Dan Sell, who learned to make ice cream after coming up with the concept while working in the tech industry, added beer and wine to help the business survive the winter.

"Boise’s a beer-and-wine town," says Allen, who reasoned, "If we’re going to be doing beer, wine and ice cream, we might as well find a way to bring them all together."

The shop, whose name stands for "the sweetest things in life," added pairings, tasting flights and alcohol-infused flavors, and the lines continue.

"There is really this movement away from the chains and the bigger staples that are kind of in every town, and people do want to come to the local spots," Allen says of Boise, where The STIL's "weirder" flavors are starting to sell more after a year. "People (are) willing to branch out and try more foodie, unique, kind of crazy things."

John and Julie Cuevas are counting on it. The couple moved from California to open Madre - Boutique Taqueria in the developing Lusk District, where they've been serving tacos topped with meatballs, chicken, macaroni and more since April.

"We take the process of tacos the same way we would as a five-star Michelin-rated restaurant," says John, who was a chef at Montage Resort in Laguna Beach, California, before making the move. "I just think that anything can go in between a tortilla if you do it right."

And guess what customers like most between their tortillas?

"Idaho potato and chorizo taco has been the most popular," John says, smiling. "They definitely take care of their own people. They're blown away by the combination. They’re like, 'We’ve eaten potatoes our whole life, we didn’t know it could taste this good.’ ”

You can get your fill of Idaho potatoes at another new restaurant from veteran food industry professionals – on pizza. Lizzy and David Rex worked for renowned food groups in Arizona and California before opening The Wylder downtown in October, where David's time-tested sourdough crusts are topped with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, and local ingredients from Acme Bakeshop and Purple Sage Farms are featured. 

"Our goal overall is simple, clean food with well-sourced ingredients," says Lizzy. "We think that people care about what they eat, and we think the community is craving more. Our personal goal is to open several different concepts over the next few years to feed the growing demand."

Boise's original California chef transplant, Richard Langston, is on his fourth local concept, Richard's at the Inn at 500 Capitol, where he's grown from 20 seats to 100 throughout more than 20 years here.

"The food scene in Boise in 1992 was quite a bit behind the scene we were used to in Northern California," says Langston. "In recent years, in addition to myself, there have been four James Beard Award (Best Chef: Northwest) nominations for Idaho chefs. It is beginning to get noticed as a city with serious food culture."

And there's so much more than food. Travelers may know the city for its outdoors appeal but will come away charmed by much more. It's the kind of place with a "free library" by a park bench, a lemonade stand and breweries with bouncy houses outside for kids on weekends.

"People are moving here left and right," John Cuevas adds. "They’re coming from California, they’re coming from all over the country. It’s on the rise ... it's affordable ... the food is dominating."

Families fill tasting rooms, patios, parks and yards with all ages and dog breeds, and nearly every local business – and building, wall and electrical box – features local art. Recurring festivities include Alive After Five on summer Wednesdays downtown, Thirsty Thursdays on Telaya Wine Co.'s lawn, Paella on the Patio days at The Basque Market, First Thursday in-store events downtown and Mutt Mondays at new cycling-themed dive Handlebar. 

With affordable real estate, accessible recreation and a burgeoning food scene, Boise is claiming some of the spotlight from regional neighbors Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Just get there before the crowds.

Browse the photo gallery above for the ultimate food adventure in Boise, from the Capital City Public Market to coffee, chocolate, peanut and doughnuts shops, and sample the city's breweries and wineries below.

A Boise bike and beverage trail
Boise is a biking city with bike parking and rentals everywhere you look. Visitors can rent bikes throughout town, at many hotels and in two outdoors areas.
The Boise River Greenbelt runs along both sides of the Boise River, is walkable from downtown Boise, and passes through Garden City, Idaho, home to several breweries and wineries. The path is ideal for walkers, joggers or cyclists and runs for 25 miles.
Visitors can experience the Foothills by walking, jogging or biking to the Ridge to Rivers Trail System. Simply head north from 8th Street or 13th Street downtown.
Conveniently located downtown, Boise Brewing is based on Community Supported Brewing with member benefits for locals who buy a share.
Order from a dozen beers available on tap in the taproom next to the production area.
Tasting flights entail six selections, so visitors can sample half of the available brews.
A loft area upstairs overlooks brewing production and offers extra seating, art and games.
Here you can pick up a map of all of Idaho's craft breweries.
Barbarian Brewing is based in Garden City, Idaho, and has a taproom in downtown Boise.
Visitors can choose from two dozen taps for a glass or to customize a six-beer tasting flight at Barbarian Brewing.
Among its variety of ales and sours, Barbarian's pink Brockleberry was made with 200 pounds of "all the berries".
The downtown Boise taproom has an array of seating options, including a patio, and games for guests to play.
A short walk from downtown, right on Boise River, Payette Brewing Company is basically on a campus. It's the largest brewery in the area, may be hosting family events in its yard, and is right on the Boise River Greenbelt next to multiple bike rental stations.
Choose from about a dozen brews presented on a digital menu and divided into tart, light, pale and dark categories.
A tasting flight features four beers of your choice at Payette.
Behind the bar and spacious tasting room, visitors can climb a staircase to a viewing room above the production area.
Just across the river, Lost Grove Brewing is in the developing Lusk District, between Madre Taqueria and The Shed bar.
Choose from eight beers on draft, plus local wine, cider, kombucha and soda.
Tasting flights of three brews are available in the open-air, dog-friendly tasting room.
Visitors can see brewing through a window by the bar, and leave a ticket with dream travel destinations on the wall.
Finally, make your way to Garden City, Idaho (via ride share, bike or jog) to Bella Brewing and suburban wineries.
Right between Split Rail Winery and Cinder Wines, Bella Brewpub offers up to 16 brews on tap in a friendly, no-frills garage space.
Right behind it, Cinder Winery hosts an open-air tasting room where you can smell the winemaking in the next room.
Open daily, the spacious, modern tasting room features a wide bar, variety of bottles, local sweets and merchandise.
Cinder's staff patiently walks guests through tastings one pour at a time at their own pace. The wines are largely influenced by Spanish wines, such as this Tempranillo, made with Idaho and Washington grapes.
A map flanking one seating area shows the Snake River Valley AVA.
Cinder hosts rotating art displays in a loft-style space above the tasting room.
Feet away, Split Rail Winery is innovating with winemaking in a warehouse/garage-type space, open Wednesday to Sunday for tastings.
Visitors can grab a seat in the garage among aging barrels and have the pours served tableside with tasting notes.
A tasting flight of four entails individual pours, while a tasting flight of six is served in test tubes. Split Rail also offers four wines on tap in its Garden City tasting room.
Among the barrels, Split Rail is aging some wine in a custom concrete egg.
Box Chocolates offers tastings and pairings at wineries on weekends. Josh Parker sources ethically for his bean-to-bar chocolate, uses some local ingredients like Form & Function coffee, and says Lemon White Chocolate is his most popular flavor.
Just more than 10 blocks away on the Boise River Greenbelt (or a five-minute ride in a car), Telaya Wine Co. hosts a modern, warm tasting room. The word "Telaya" comes from owners Earl and Carrie Sullivan's love for the Tetons and the beach (or "playa" in Spanish).
The patio faces the Greenbelt path, perfect for fresh air and people watching, with a fire pit ready seasonally.
Inside, the tasting room offers wooden tables and metal chairs in a woodsy setting among local art and natural lighting.
Enjoy a leisurely tasting paired with house chocolates. The staff will pour a new wine each time your glass is empty.
Telaya sets up chairs on its lawn and hosts live music each week in the summer for Thirsty Thursdays.
Coiled Wines hosts a private patio in Garden City.
The Garden City tasting room is cozy with blue hues, local art and a window showcasing production.
The winery's name and logo represents the "snake" part of Snake River Valley.
Visitors can sample three wines in a tasting flight, including the first Coiled wine, Sidewinder Syrah made with Idaho grapes.
Coiled also has a tasting room in downtown Boise right by The Chocolate Bar.
A cycling-themed dive bar opened in June 2017 called Handlebar.
Handlebar offers 25 beers on tap with a few local offerings.
The bar has a variety of bikes and vintage games, plus ping pong and foosball.
