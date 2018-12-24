FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A suspect wearing a "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" mask that was caught on camera stealing several items from a Colorado business might end up on Santa's naughty list this year.

Fort Collins, Colorado, police are now looking for the Rudolph imposter they dubbed "Burglarudolph," who was spotted early Tuesday morning.

They shared the security camera footage on Facebook, asking for help identifying the suspect, who about halfway through the video removes her disguise.

Anyone with information on the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Fort Collins police at 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868, so law enforcement can notify Santa Claus.

Police also shared a rewritten version of the song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to help in the search efforts:

"Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar

Had a very shady scheme

And if you saw the video

It would want to make you scream.



All of the other burglars

Used to steal without disguise

They weren’t like this Rudolph

She’s different from the other guys.



On one foggy December eve

Rudolph came to steal.

Broke into a Hickory shop,

Never expected to see a cop.



Oh how the camera caught her

As she committed burglary

Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal

We need your help with her I.D."

