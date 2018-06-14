Getting over 2016 is not proving easy for Hillary Clinton.

The former first lady, senator and secretary of state, whose presidential campaign was perpetually plagued by the FBI investigation into her use of a private email server, couldn't help but weigh in on the Justice Department's new report on how her case was handled.

"But my emails," Clinton tweeted along with a post from Politico's Kyle Cheney saying that the report reveals former FBI Director James Comey used a personal gmail account to conduct FBI business "on numerous occasions." (Essentially, the exact thing Clinton was being investigated for.)

Clinton's tweet referenced the often-derided refrain of "but her emails" that was heard on the trail and on social media during the 2016 campaign to justify support for Donald Trump over Clinton. The remark was often attributed to Clinton opposers who were searching for a way to offset the latest negative news about Donald Trump.

In addition to Comey's use of private email, it has also come to light since the election that Vice President Mike Pence used AOL to conduct official business during his time as the governor of Indiana (and was hacked), as did Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner while acting as White House adviser.

