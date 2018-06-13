California could break apart, and not because of the San Andreas Fault

In November, California voters will get to cast ballots on whether to split up and become three states after an initiative secured the number of signatures needed to become eligible. Of course, Congress would have to give its approval for any of this to be more than California dreaming. And voters will have to consider a host of potential complications that would come with a split, such as breaking up the University of California system and who gets the rights to the California Raisins?

Midterm primary voters in South Carolina, Maine, North Dakota, Virginia and Nevada went to the polls Tuesday night to decide who will be on their ballots in November. Here are some key takeaways:

Incumbent Rep. Mark Sandford, R-S.C., a critic of President Donald Trump, lost to state Rep. Katie Arrington after the president gave her a last-minute endorsement.

Women performed very well. In almost every race where a woman ran in Virginia, she won.

Two House GOP members in Indiana, Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, ran for their party's nomination for the Senate — both lost to wealthy businessmen.

American soccer fans, we have good news for you

Soccer’s biggest show is coming back to American soil. The United States, along with Mexico and Canada, beat out Morocco in a three-way bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite not even being in it this year. The "United" bid won out easily with a 134-64 vote, with one country choosing neither bids. A closer look at which countries voted for whom also provides a fascinating look at how geopolitics can infiltrate soccer — or not.

More on the World Cup:

A complete schedule of the 2018 games and how to watch

America is not alone, other notable teams also failed to qualify this year

Can Germany become the first repeat winner since 1962?

If you're looking for a country to root for, think again, Nancy Armour writes

Reminder: Read your prescription warning labels

More than one-third of adults in the U.S. take prescription drugs not knowing they could potentially cause depression or increase the risk of suicide, a new study finds. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago analyzed the use of medications of more than 26,000 adults from 2005 to 2014 and found that "more than 200 commonly used prescription drugs have depression or suicide listed as potential side effects." And those medications could have nothing to do with mood or anxiety, such as medicine for blood pressure, antacids and painkillers.

Break out the ‘Bro’-tox, more men opt for plastic surgery

Although women still accounted for 92% of plastic-surgery procedures last year, men are increasingly willing to go under the knife for breast reductions, liposuction and tummy tucks. The number of plastic surgery procedures performed on men rose 29% between 2000 to 2017, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported Wednesday. Last year, 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men. Jeffrey Janis, the society's president said the stigma around plastic surgery is disappearing and more men are willing to give it a try.

The 50 worst cities (no hard feelings, Detroit)

24/7 Wall St. created an index that measures eight categories — crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure and leisure — to identify the 50 worst cities to live in. The worst cities span the country from the South to the Midwest and from New England to the Pacific coast. The winner (well, loser really): Detroit. Also among the 10-worst cities were Baltimore, Cleveland and St. Louis. If your beloved city is listed among the 50, remember: don’t blame us, blame 24/7 Wall St.

