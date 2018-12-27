Photo tour: Beautiful Arizona
Arizona, the 48th state to join the Union, lies at the heart of the American Southwest, where it's known for its amazing natural scenery. Take a look at these 30 stunning photos of The Grand Canyon State.
The magnificent Grand Canyon lends Arizona its most popular nickname, the Grand Canyon State, and it's easy to see why this vast natural wonder is one of Arizona's top attractions. Toroweap Point, pictured here, overlooks a 3,000-foot vertical drop.
Havasu Canyon, a branch of the Grand Canyon, features blue travertine pools, red canyon walls and stunning waterfalls, like 100-foot-tall Havasu Falls pictured here.
USA, Arizona, Antelope Canyon, rock formation
Desert Poppies Superstition Mountain
Chiricahua Mountains
Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell
Glen Canyon Dam Bridge
lake powell
Horseshoe Bend, arguably the most famous turn in the Colorado River, sits 5 miles downstream from the Glen Canyon Dam, and an overlook just off U.S. Route 89 provides the perfect vantage point for viewing (or photographing) it.
golfer
Canyon de Chelly
Hot Air Balloon Floating Through Scenic Canyon
Luxury hotel resort at twilight
London Bridge
Monument Valley, Arizona
Phoenix, the nation's fifth largest city, offers excellent shopping, a thriving art scene, golf, spas and plenty of history. It's also a sports lover's dream, with teams in the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA, as well as several Cactus League spring training facilities.
South Mountain Sunset
Arizona Canal in Scottsdale
If you're going to drive the length of the Mother Road, Route 66, you'll have to pass through Arizona. In fact, the largest original stretch of the road is in Arizona, with plenty of quirky stops along the way, like the gold mining outpost of Oatman.
Petrified Tree
Sunset in the Painted Desert National Park
Sonoran Desert
San Xavier del Bac Mission
Red Rocks Sunset Sedona
Tonto National Forest
Boy playing in the Wave
Four Corners Monument
Watson Lake Sunset
The San Francisco Peaks just outside of Flagstaff are one of the state's best spots for fall leaf-peeping, especially when the aspens turn a brilliant gold.

PAGE, Ariz. – Authorities say a California girl visiting an Arizona landmark has died from what appears to be an accidental fall.

Coconino County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the body of the 14-year-old girl was found about 700 feet (213 meters) below Horseshoe Bend overlook.

The tourist destination gives a view of a horseshoe-shaped span of the Colorado River flowing below red cliffs near the Arizona-Utah border. There are no barriers.

The girl’s family reported her missing from the overlook Monday afternoon, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter later spotted her body.

Authorities weren’t able to recover it until Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was visiting from the San Jose area. They believe the fall was an accident but are still investigating.

