Relax on a trip through Santa Cruz, Calif.
Jefferson Graham brings his camera to the ocean-side city of Santa Cruz, Calif., which is technically considered Central California, but it's Northern California to the folks in nearby Silicon Valley which use it as their beach playground. Get a glimpse of the ocean, classic Beach Boardwalk, downtown and the creatures of Santa Cruz in this gallery.
A boat rental shop on the Santa Cruz Wharf, as seen in early morning light, circa 5:45 a.m.
Two seagulls hang together on the Santa Cruz Wharf in early morning.
A view of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and the Wharf.
The Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse Museum, which houses the Santa Cruz surfing museum, on Lighthouse Point on West Cliff Drive.
The Walton Lighthouse at the mouth of the Santa Cruz harbor
A couple watching the surfers at Steamer Lane, considered one of the top spots in the USA to surf.
Looking out at the expansive Santa Cruz Seabright beach.
A view of the historic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk from the ocean sands.
A flock of birds flies over a bluff, by the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, over the San Lorenzo river.
Early morning, and the boats of Santa Cruz, in the Monterey Bay.
Looking at Main Beach in Santa Cruz.
Running across the sands on Main Beach in Santa Cruz.
A sea lion is about to enjoy his breakfast in the Monterey Bay.
A sealion opens an eye to pose for the photographer looking down from the Pier.
Morning boats anchored in Santa Cruz.
A couple sits on a rock formation on Seabright beach in Santa Cruz.
A bird swims along in the waters of Monterey Bay.
The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk rides before they open to the public.
A boating shop on the Santa Cruz Wharf.
The Santa Cruz Wharf kayak shop.
The iconic Trestle bridge that once upon a time brought trains directly to the Santa Cruz Wharf. Was seen in "The Lost Boys" movie.
A Santa Cruz lifeguard station.
A seagull watches for food on the beach in Santa Cruz.
Palm trees in Santa Cruz.
Bronze statue of musical saw player Tom Scribner in front of Bookshop Santa Cruz.
The clock on Walnut Avenue was long a fixture of downtown.
Bookshop Santa Cruz is in the heart of downtown, on Pacific Avenue.
The Pacific Waves clothing and surf shop on Pacific Avenue.
The Walnut Avenue Cafe is only open for breakfast and lunch, and gets huge lines on weekends.
The "Song of Santa Cruz" mural on Cedar Street.
A UC Santa Cruz sweatshirt, featuring the Banana Slug mascot.
A bench made out of a log at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
The entrance to the historic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
The entrance to the historic Santa Cruz Boardwalk.
The Typhoon ride at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.
Looking down at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk from the Sky Glider.
The old Fascination parlor from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is no longer in operation.
A mural for the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's vintage wooden roller coaster, the Giant Dipper.
Get yourself an ice cream cone.
A sign for the Santa Cruz Boardwalk's Giant Dipper, the wooden coaster.
Before the Giant Dipper can thrill riders, it must go to sleep and catch some rest.
The ride called "Rock & Roll" is all lit up and ready to roll.
The Haunted Castle at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
Early morning over the Monterey Bay, from the Santa Cruz Wharf.
The set-up for shooting early morning time-lapses of Santa Cruz. An iPhone 8 Plus strapped onto a tripod and set to record for one hour, which produces 30 seconds of time-lapse footage.
636614814966711635-sc-37.jpg
Looking down at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk from the Sky Glider.
Jefferson Graham, USA TODAY

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Sol Lipman is a Silicon Valley veteran who has worked for such companies as AOL and Yahoo and commuted to tech hubs in Palo Alto and Sunnyvale, California, for years. 

But when it came time to launch a new startup (YaDoggie, a subscription dog food company), he was adamant that it be based in his hometown, just a few miles away from the heart of the tech scene, but eons apart in lifestyle.

With its rugged coast, nearby mountains and arguably one of the best spots for surfing in California, Santa Cruz, (population 65,000) says Lipman, is a “unique gem,” that’s “incomparable to any other place in the Bay Area."

Unlike their monied neighbors in the Valley, Santa Cruz citizens seem to value lifestyle over status. "There's something about wandering through the redwoods and feeling the ocean breeze that keeps us grounded, reminding us to enjoy life. It helps us to pursue our passions – whether a startup, a mural or a mountain-bike ride."

Santa Cruz is also a magnet for tourists in the summer months, when the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is open seven days a week, one of the few coastal communities with a full, functioning amusement park directly by the sea. Visitors can ride the 1924 wooden Giant Dipper roller coaster with its commanding views of Monterey Bay. 

The area attracts beachgoers from Silicon Valley and San Francisco (a 90-minute drive up the coast) who have their own beaches, but the old quote “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco” explains why so many make the drive. Santa Cruz does have foggy mornings, but once that fog burns off, the weather gets traditional summer-warm. 

Beyond the Boardwalk, tourists can enjoy the funky arts-filled downtown Main Street collection of mom-and-pop shops, galleries and foodie fare. Town boosters push the surf as well, even if you’re not a surfer. 

Indeed, Surfer.com recently called Santa Cruz the No. 2 best surf town in the United States (sandwiched in-between two small communities on Oahu and Maui, Hawaii) for "abundant surf," the short 45-minute hop to Silicon Valley or slightly longer to San Francisco, "and access to massive expanses of natural beauty."

After exploring the beach and historic downtown, which dominates the town, other things to do in Santa Cruz include: 

  • Hiking and cycling. SantaCruz.org lists a large collection of waterfront walks and areas for mountain-bike rides through the redwoods. For hikes, areas recommended include DeLaveaga Park and Quail Hollow Ranch, which both have free admission. A fun visit to the redwoods should also include University of California Santa Cruz, where the arboretum offers self-guided tours of the UCSC Farm & Alan Chadwick Garden every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Mystery Spot, a fun attraction in the California redwoods that calls itself a "gravitational anomaly" that wows visitors with "puzzling variations of gravity, perspective and height.."
636614814373592031-sc-5.jpg
The Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse Museum, which houses the Santa Cruz surfing museum, on Lighthouse Point on West Cliff Drive.
Jefferson Graham, USA TODAY
  • Best surf spots:  Santa Cruz is the birthplace of mainland surfing in the United States and is known for its surfing because of the multiple point breaks that offer consistently good waves – small, medium and huge. There are 29 miles of coastline in Santa Cruz County, with Steamer Lane and Pleasure Point key surf spots frequented by seasoned wave riders. Head to scenic West Cliff Drive by the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse to watch some amazing surfing, even if you don't feel like jumping in the water (you shouldn't, unless you know what you're doing), recommends Christina Glynn of the Santa Cruz County Film Commission. If you can't find it, just ask a local where the surf statue is. Steamer Lane is just up the road.

If you go…
Santa Cruz is off the beaten path, and not on the main Highway 101 that runs from Los Angeles to San Francisco. For those arriving by air, fly to the Mineta San Jose International Airport, rent a car and drive up Route 17 to get to Santa Cruz. If you’re driving from the south, take 101 to Route 1 in Castroville, about 30 minutes away from Santa Cruz. 

Information: visitsantacruz.org 

