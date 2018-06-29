Former Capital Gazette publisher Thomas Marquardt at his home in Naples on Friday, June 29, 2018.

NAPLES, Fla. — The former publisher of The Capital Gazette says he never took the social media rants of Jarrod W. Ramos lightly.

Ramos persisted in a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper over its coverage in 2011 of a criminal harassment charge he faced, pursuing every appeal available to him, Thomas Marquardt, the retired publisher of The Capital, said Friday.

“He represented himself. He was intelligent enough to work the system and drag it out,” Marquardt, 70, said from his home in Naples. “In the end, the judge dismissed it because he could not show any defamation.”

Ramos, who faces five counts of first-degree murder in connection with Thursday’s shooting at The Capital newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, didn’t go away after the lawsuit failed. He ranted about the judges, the reporters, Marquardt and others on Facebook and Twitter. Marquardt never met the suspect and he does not believe any of the newsroom staff did when he was publisher.

“The one (post) that tipped us over the edge was one that suggested I should die, I would be better off dead,” said Marquardt, who became publisher in 2009.

That was in late 2012, and Marquardt contacted local police and considered getting a restraining order. The police investigated but could not conclude that Ramos would act on his threats.

“Did I feel disappointed? Absolutely,” Marquardt said. He accepted the outcome and decided that it would be best for everybody at The Capital to maintain a low profile. Still, a photograph of Ramos was circulated to all employees so that they would be aware of him.

“Everybody in the newsroom knew who he was,” Marquardt said.

For two years, from 2014 to 2016, nobody saw any more social media rants from Ramos.

“We all thought he went away,” Marquardt said.

Marquardt retired but stayed on for a while during the transition. He turned over his files about Ramos to the new publisher.

When Marquardt was publisher, the newsroom was in a different building than the one Ramos targeted Thursday. The old newsroom was an open room, and a half gate near the reception area was added when Ramos’ rants were active. Still, anyone coming in could see across the old newsroom, Marquardt said.

He realizes now that Ramos’ anger must have been festering. He wanted attention and he wanted redemption.

Many of the people who worked at the newspaper then are no longer there.

Marquardt worked with four of the staffers who were killed. He will be attending the funerals.

Marquardt said the resilience of the newsroom staff is remarkable and they will need to grieve.

“My grief can’t compare to theirs,” he said.

