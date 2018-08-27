A package of ground beef.

Cargill is recalling about 12 tons of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The ground beef products from Cargill's Fort Morgan, Colo., plant were produced Aug. 16, 2018, and shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado.

The 10-pound packages have labels that say "EXCEL 93/7 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF," and "Use/Frz. By Sep 05" and a "PACK DATE 08/16/2018" with the establishment number "EST. 86R' on the label of the boxes containing the packages.

Cargill, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., notified the the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Aug. 22 that the 25,288 pounds of ground beef may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The USDA urges consumers who have purchased these products – and may have frozen them – not to consume them. Instead, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the agency says.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the USDA says. However, those concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is potentially deadly and can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for as long as eight days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure, officials say. Most people recover within a week, but some may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-844-419-1574.

