A convicted child molester was beaten to death by another inmate the same week he was booked at a California prison, officials say.

Wasco State Prison officials are investigating the death of Agustin Duran, 66, as a homicide, according to a Wednesday news release. Inmate Andres Ayon, 19, attacked Duran on Saturday night, punching him in the face and chest.

When Ayon refused to stop striking Duran, prison staff released a pepper spray grenade. Ayon then fell to the ground and cooperated. Staff handcuffed him and placed him in a temporary holding cell, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

An hour after the attack began, Duran was airlifted to a hospital. He died the next day. Ayon was treated for minor injuries and has been placed in a segregation unit while officials investigate the incident.

More: Notorious gangster Redoine Faid escapes French prison, again, on hijacked helicopter

More: Why are we sentencing juveniles to die in prison? The Supreme Court dropped the ball.

Duran arrived at the prison on July 2 to serve 55 years to life with the possibility of parole for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. Ayon had been in custody since June 22 and was serving six years for robbery and use of a deadly weapon.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com