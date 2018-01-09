Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, during a funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the US Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service.

Cindy McCain placed a wreath at the Vietnam War Memorial Saturday in honor of her husband, who was a former Navy aviator and prisoner of war in Vietnam.

The motorcade carrying Sen. John McCain's remains stopped at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, on the way to the Washington National Cathedral. Crowds gathered to watch as McCain's family stood by the wall of names of Vietnam veteran's who were killed.

McCain, a Navy pilot, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1958 and retired in 1981 as a captain. He flew attack aircraft during the Vietnam War and was shot down over Hanoi in 1967, injured, and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

The ribbon on the wreath said "In Honor Of All Who Served" in gold letters.

Here's the wreath from the McCain family. Blue ribbon reads "In Honor Of All Who Served" in gold letters pic.twitter.com/rYUgkyyYYS — Ryan Miller (@RyanW_Miller) September 1, 2018

