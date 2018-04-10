CHICAGO – Attorneys on Thursday are preparing to make their final arguments in the Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke murder trial for the on-duty shooting death of Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Testimony in the trial concluded Wednesday, with defense attorneys entering into evidence a squad care tire that McDonald puncture with his knife before Van Dyke arrived.

Prosecutors read into the record what Van Dyke told Chicago police Detective David March shortly after the shooting, including a statement that Van Dyke made that McDonald had raised a knife at him and kept pointing at him even after he was on the ground – both things not shown on the video.

Van Dyke testified Tuesday and insisted in his court testimony that he acted in self-defense in the controversial killing of the black teen.

The October 2014 shooting death of 17-year-old McDonald – captured in a chilling police video that was eventually made public – became a touchstone in the larger conversation about policing in African-American communities.

"His face had no expression, his eyes were just bugging out of his head," Van Dyke said of McDonald. "He had these huge white eyes just staring right through me.”

Police were called to Chicago’s southwest side the night of the shooting on reports of a suspect breaking into trucks and stealing radios. They found McDonald with what they say was a knife with a 3-inch retractable blade.

Police dashboard camera video of the shooting – footage the city was forced by court order to make public 400 days after the incident – appeared to show that McDonald, holding the small knife, was walking away from officers toward a chain-link fence when Van Dyke fired his service weapon. An autopsy later revealed that the teen, who had a history of mental illness, had PCP in his bloodstream.

