An audio recording of a conversation reportedly between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, about a payment to a former Playboy model was played on CNN Tuesday night.

The recording, which aired on "Cuomo Prime Time," was given to the cable news network by Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis. The conversation on the tape took place in September 2016, according to CNN.

In the recording, Cohen tells then-presidential candidate Trump, "I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David."

"What financing?" Trump can be heard to ask after a number of other, inaudible comments.

"We'll have to pay," Cohen says.

Trump then says something about whether or not to "pay with cash" to which Cohen responds, "No. No, no, no, no. I got (inaudible). No, no no."

The David who Cohen refers to is believed to be David Pecker, the CEO of American Media, which owns the National Enquirer. The Enquirer paid former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for her story about an alleged 10-month affair between herself and Trump that began in 2006.

Pecker is a longtime friend of Trump and American Media never published the story.

Federal prosecutors seized a dozen recordings that were secretly made by Cohen when the FBI raided his office, home and hotel room in April.

According to Davis, Trump's legal team waived claims that the audio tapes were privileged material, making them available to prosecutors.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani confirmed that Trump discussed payments related to McDougal with Cohen on the tape. But Giuliani said the recording cleared Trump of any wrongdoing.

"Nothing in that conversation suggests he had any knowledge of it in advance," Giuliani said.

Davis drew a different conclusion from the recording.

"What is this about?" Davis asked Cuomo Tuesday. "This is about honesty versus false disparagement of Michael Cohen. Why is Giuliani out falsely disparaging Michael Cohen – because they fear him."

"They fear that he has the truth about Donald Trump," Davis continued, adding "Giuliani knows that only drug dealers and mobsters talk about cash."

Cohen made a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about her own alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Trump denied knowing about the payment but later revealed that he reimbursed Cohen for the money.

