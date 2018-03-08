It's that time of year when Targets and Walmarts across the country are filled with parents and their college-bound kids looking for mini fridges and twin-sized comforters.

School is almost in session. And while you're likely checking off every last to-do, take a second to pause. Breathe in and out. This will go fast. Treasure it, even if it's stressful.

Now when you get a chance, think about packing a few secret items for your kids. None of these are on any official college packing lists, but we guarantee they'll come in handy later on.

1. A photo album

If you're up with the tech these days, make a shared photo album on your iPhone. Add whatever images are special to your kid that you think will make them smile. Don't add them to the shared album until the day they move in, that way it's a nice surprise. Otherwise, a small printed album is great, too.

No matter what, your kid's going to get homesick at some point. Whether they're moving across the country or down the street. Having photos to transport back to easier days will be just the relief they need.

2. An easy homemade recipe

A grilled cheese sandwich might be just the food your college kid needs to cheer her up.

Is there a sandwich, snack or simple meal you make that your kid loves? If so, let them know how to make it at college. It's best if it's something that you make without an oven or stove (because dorm life), but if not, that's OK. Most dormitories have some type of communal kitchen. Just make sure to pick something that reminds your son or daughter of home. Lay all the ingredients and directions on a index card and slide it into their bag before they go.

Pro tip: Take a photo of it to send to them later, in case they lose the card.

3. A letter for a rainy day

When your freshman calls you saying they got a bad grade, that they're having an off day or that they just miss home, a letter from you will be the perfect answer. Direct them to your super sneaky place where you hid a handwritten letter for them.

It doesn't have to be a novel. It can even just be an index card, with a sweet little note like, "I love you! You've got this!" Maybe hide a few, so they have one each time they break down or are on the cusp of a breakdown. (Sorry, a breakdown is probably going to happen).

4. Insurance info and instructions to make appointments

There's a good chance that up until this moment, you've scheduled all you kid's doctor's appointments. College is the first time they're adulting, you have to remember. It may overwhelm them, and to feel overwhelmed when you're sick just makes life suck even more.

So talk with them before they head to college, go over instructions on how to make a doctor's appointment, make sure they have all their insurance cards, let them know if there's usually a co-pay (and which account to pay it with), etc.

It might also help to find them a doctor near or on campus that accepts your insurance in advance.

Do the same with auto insurance, if they are bringing a car with them to college.

5. So many snacks

This is obvious, yes. But hear me out: Your kid will eat A LOT. And they won't have a 24/7 kitchen like they did at home. They'll be limited to the hours and offerings of the dorm cafeteria. (Sure, there may be fast food nearby, but sometimes you just want to grub in your dorm and not leave). So please, pack SO MANY SNACKS! Like, at least twice as much as you think is necessary.

What basic necessities should you pack?

If you're still packing basic necessities, check out this list for what to bring, and this list for what to leave behind.

