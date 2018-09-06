European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, President Donald J. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau prepare for the Family Portrait at the G7 summit, Friday.

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Trump blasted Canada on Saturday and said the U.S. would not endorse a joint statement with other world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, the nearly 4,000 word communique was released.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said all global leaders at the meeting signed the agreement during a press conference where he stood firmly on new retaliatory tariffs to answer for Trump's tariffs on aluminum and steel that were "unjustly applied to us."

The news conference was followed by a series of tweets by Trump, who responded by calling Trudeau "meek" and "dishonest." He also announced over Twitter he'd instructed U.S. officials to not endorse the statement, which serves as a declaration and recap of what was decided in the meeting.

The joint statement takes on issues such as jobs, climate change, advancing gender equality, building a peaceful world and investing in growth "that works for everyone."

Tariffs, a major point of contention, were taken on in the statement, though in more diplomatic terms than the earlier back-and-forth between Canada and the U.S.

"We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies," the statement says. "We acknowledge that free, fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment, while creating reciprocal benefits, are key engines for growth and job creation."

The statement ends with a pledge that all nations in the G-7 "share the responsibility of working together to stimulate sustainable economic growth that benefits everyone, in particular, those most at risk of being left behind."

