The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed David and Gladys Wright House in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood will be donated for use by the architecture program at Taliesin West.

Tom Tingle/The Republic

The Frank Lloyd Wright spiral house the architect designed for his son David is for sale. The asking price: $12.95 million.

In June, a plan fell through for the 2,553-square-foot house built in 1952 to be donated to the School of Architecture at Taliesin.

The 1952 David and Gladys Wright House in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood was designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright for his son and daughter-in-law.

Tom Tingle/The Republic

Zach Rawling, owner of the David and Gladys Wright House, couldn’t be reached for comment about his decision to sell.

The concrete block house with three bedrooms and four bathrooms sits on 5.9 acres in Phoenix's affluent Arcadia neighborhood, south of Camelback Mountain. The listing says an application for historic preservation of the house is pending.

Rawling paid $2.3 million for the house in 2012 when a previous owner tried to demolish it. He had tried to open the house as a museum before working with Taliesin’s architectural school.

Neighbors have been concerned about the property becoming a commercial attraction that may bring more traffic. There were also some concerns about the school proposal.

This is one of three bedrooms in the David and Gladys Wright House in Arcadia. The 1952 home was designed by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright for his son, David.

Tom Tingle/The Republic

A description of the house says it has been partially updated but needs more renovations, including structural and electrical repairs.

The buyer will get reproductions of Wright’s signature “March Balloons” carpet designed for the house.

This is not the only Frank Lloyd Wright house on the market in Phoenix right now.

Another round Wright Phoenix home, the Norman Lykes House, is for sale for $3.25 million.

The almost 2,900-square-foot curvaceous house, named after the person it was built for, sits on the the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com