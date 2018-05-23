HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Cynthia Nixon attended the morning session of the state Democratic convention on Long Island on Wednesday, criticizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo but leaving without the party's nomination.

Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, cruised to the party's nod, and he was planning to speak Thursday morning to party loyalists, after they hear Wednesday afternoon from Hillary Clinton and Thursday from former Vice President Joe Biden.

But Nixon, the Sex and the City star, worked the convention hall on Wednesday morning, trying to gain support for her candidacy as she plans to challenge Cuomo in the Sept. 13 primary.

She said she knew she wouldn't win the party's nod. Cuomo received 95% of the delegates' votes.

"I am attending the convention today because New York Democrats deserve to have at least one actual Democrat running for governor at their state convention," she told reporters at a Long Island train station before the convention. "As Gov. Cuomo has said himself, he's run this state in a way that would make any Republican proud."

Nixon did not get the 25% needed to automatically win a spot on the primary ballot. She will have to circulate petitions to get on the ballot.

The two-day convention will also include the party's nomination for attorney general.

New York City Public Advocate Tish James is expected to win the nod for attorney general among several candidates seeking the party's support.

The seat became open when Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, resigned in disgrace earlier this month for allegedly abusing women.

