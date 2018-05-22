District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has adopted a baby during the heat of her re-election campaign.

Her honor had been busily out on the trail pushing her vision of how to transform the nation's capital. But for the longest time, she said, she felt something was missing in her life.

"People tell me all the time when they see me with kids, 'You could have a baby. You should have a baby,' and I said, 'OK, maybe I should,'" says Bowser.

Late last year, the mayor, who grew up in Maryland in a family of six kids, began to work toward that goal.

"I decided to start the adoption journey, just knowing that it was a great time in my life and I had so much to share with a baby," she said.

It is with great joy and excitement that I share with you that late last year, I decided to begin the adoption journey. I was not sure how long it would take, and to my delight, it advanced much sooner than I expected. So today, I am proud to announce that I am a mom! pic.twitter.com/q9qoz587IL — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 22, 2018

Recently, Bowser, 45, learned that Baby Bowser was about to enter her life sooner than she anticipated.

"When you sit in the seat that I'm in, you're used to being able to make things happen and babies have a way of letting you know that they're in control," said Bowser. "I'm really just looking forward to being able to pour a lot of love and attention and affection on a baby and help the baby grow into a wonderful Washingtonian."

Bowser, who has not disclosed the gender or name of her new child, is taking a class to learn about little humans. With a stack of books and advice from family and friends, she's approaching her new role with all the usual excitement and angst of a new mom.

"It really is a great gift to be able to care for and have expectations for a child and just love a child to pieces," she said.

Bowser represented Ward 4 on the Council of the District of Columbia before being elected mayor in 2014. She faces re-election June 9 as just the eighth mayor the capital city has ever had.

The mayor knows that there are many children both in the District of Columbia and beyond who are looking for loving forever homes. She said she welcomes the opportunity to open her home to a new baby.

"What I've learned from Washingtonians all over our city, is that people start their families in different ways," said Bowser. "And, I've been encouraged by many people that not only do I pour my heart and soul into being mayor and to governing a great city, but also to think about a family."

She said she's ready for the challenges and the joy to come.

"It's very, very real and I feel grateful that I have a wonderful family, a wonderful support team to support me in this adoption journey," she said.

When asked if she thinks becoming a mother will help her be a better mayor, Bowser said, "I think so. It certainly gives me another point of view. I have, we have been very focused on families in this administration making sure that we do everything for schools and child care and great play spaces and safe neighborhoods."

Bowser welcomed Baby Bowser into her home and heart over the weekend. And, she plans to scale back her public schedule for a bit. The mayor is a private person, but said her family and close friends will be there to help her as she adjusts to motherhood.

"We're excited that there's a baby boom in Washington and people are not only having babies but raising families here in D.C.," she said.

More: Dad with cleft lip adopts baby just like him

More: Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton to resign May 29, run for Congress

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com