From thrilling game drives to relaxing at a five-star lodge, enjoy the best of South Africa on a six-night tour.

This South African Airways Vacations package includes round-trip air, four- and five-star accommodation in Cape Town and Palinesberg National Park, safari game drives, a local tour guide and more. This trip saves you $650 compared to similar packages on the market.

Arrive in Johannesburg, where you will fly via South African Airways to Cape Town. Spend the night at a four-star hotel that is within walking distance from the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

The next day, enjoy breakfast and head out to discover Cape Town via your local English-speaking driver-guide. Visit the Mariners Wharf, Chapman’s Peak, Cape Point, Boulders Beach (home to colonies of penguins) and the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

After an extra couple days to explore Cape Town at your leisure, fly back to Johannesburg where you will stay in Pilanesberg National Park at a five-star game lodge. Enjoy game drives and see the “Big Five” as well as 50 other species of large mammals, and more.

