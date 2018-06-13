Experience nature at its finest in breathtaking Costa Rica on a four-night, upscale tour.

This Great Value Vacations package includes round-trip air, four nights’ accommodations, daily breakfast, two lunches, one dinner, tours and all transfers. Save $300 compared to booking in a different season.

Begin your trip with a four-star stay in the capital city of San Jose. Walk, shop and eat at famous streets including Mercado Central and Avenida Central.

On the next leg of your trip, enjoy an unforgettable tour of Tortuga Island with meals and a cruise included. The following day, you’ll tour the amazing Arenal Volcano and journey to the Tabacon natural hot springs.

Finally, return to San Jose, where you will get a chance to enjoy the vibrant city a little more before flying home.

