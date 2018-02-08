Cruise ship tours: Holland America's Koningsdam
Koningsdam Aerial Venice
The 975-by-114.8-foot Koningsdam is by far the largest ship to be built for Holland America Line, measuring 99,500 gross tons with a double occupancy passenger capacity of 2,650 and a crew of 1,036.
Holland America has a new ship on order for 2018 to be called Nieuw Statendam. Carrying 2,650 passengers at double occupancy, it'll be a sister to the one-year-old Koningsdam (shown here).
Holland America is out with a new offer that brings free perks with new bookings.

The Seattle-based cruise operator says customers who book select sailings can get a Signature Beverage Package included in the fare as well as a dinner at the signature steakhouse found on Holland America ships, Pinnacle Grill.

The Explore4 promotion, as it's being called, also brings reduced fares for a third or fourth passenger sharing a room with two adults. The deposit required to hold a cabin also has been reduced.

RELATED:  Inside Holland America's first new ship in years

In addition, customers who book a suite will get a $200 per cabin on-board spending credit.

The promotion is valid with hundreds of voyages scheduled to take place later this year and in 2019 and early 2020. Bookings must be made by Nov. 19.

Holland America's Signature Beverage Package includes wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, sodas and coffee. It normally costs $44.95 per person, per day if booked in advance.

Cruise ship tours: Holland America's Oosterdam
Holland America Line’s 82,305-gross-ton, 2003-built Oosterdam is the second of four Vista Class ships named for the points on the compass. Oosterdam (“oost," which rhymes with “toast”, means “east” in Dutch) followed the 2002-built Zuiderdam (“south”) and was joined by the 2004-built Westerdam and 2006-built Noordam (“north”).
The Vista Class ships are derived from parent company Carnival Corporation’s Spirit Class platform, sharing similar hull dimensions and machinery with the Carnival Spirit but with a layout and interior style that is unique to Holland America. Other ships in the Carnival empire that are based on the Vista Class design include Cunard’s Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, P&O’s Arcadia and Costa’s Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa.
Oosterdam and its sisters were built by the busy Marghera (near Venice) yard of Italy’s state-owned Fincantieri shipyard.
Oosterdam was named by Holland’s Princess Margriet in a gala naming ceremony in Rotterdam in July of 2003.
As built, the Oosterdam had a gently tapered stern. In 2009, the ship was fitted with additional cabins aft, giving the upper portion of the stern a fuller, more vertical look. Another major refit in 2016 added more cabins on forward Deck 10, along with a number of new features.
Oosterdam’s uppermost level is Sports Deck (Deck 11), the forward portion of which overlooks the bow. Full-length glass screens shelter the space from high winds.
The adults-only Retreat was added to forward Sports Deck in 2016. It features a common area surrounded by 16 private cabanas that can be reserved for a fee.
Cabanas come with a personal butler, bathrobes and plush towels, sound speakers for smartphones or other devices, champagne and refreshments ranging from iced fruit skewers and frozen grapes to chocolate-covered strawberries.
The aft portion of Sports Deck is situated behind the funnels. Here, a net shelters a combination basketball and volleyball court.
From aft Sports Deck, there is a nice view of the teak-lined Sea View lido and pool.
On midships Observation Deck (10), teak walkways lead aft on either side of the sliding glass-and-steel Magrodome that can be closed to shelter the Lido Pool area from inclement weather.
Open decks continue on either side of Observation Deck past the funnels.
The Vista Class ships were the first cruise ships to have two functioning fore-to-aft-situated funnels since the Italian liners Michelangelo and Raffaello of 1965.
More sports and sunning space can be found on the aft portion of Observation Deck.
The Lido Pool is located on midships Lido Deck (9). Its forward section features a bronze sculpture of penguins by artist Susanna Holt.
Four large whirlpools (two forward and two aft) are adjacent to the Lido Pool.
On aft Lido Deck, the Sea View Pool features colorful ceramic sculptures and two whirlpools.
The open-air Sea View Bar is on the starboard side of the Sea View Pool.
The Oosterdam has a fully encircling, teak-lined promenade with cushioned deck chairs on Promenade Deck (3).
The Crow’s Nest is a lounge located at the top of the ship on forward Observation Deck (10).
The Crow’s Nest has a large bar and dance floor.
The starboard/aft portion of the Crow’s Nest can be used for private functions.
The Explorations Cafe is a specialty coffee bar on the starboard side of the Crow’s Nest.
The Explorations Cafe has four computer stations (Internet fees apply), a library of books and DVDs, newspapers and a selection of board games.
The Loft is a teen center on midships Observation Deck.
Club HAL is a children’s playroom on midships Observation Deck.
This is another section of Club HAL, which has age-specific programs and facilities for kids.
The Greenhouse Spa is located on forward Lido Deck (9).
A fully equipped beauty salon offering hair and nail treatments is adjacent to the Greenhouse Spa.
The Greenhouse Spa has separate men’s (shown) and women’s changing areas.
Both men’s and women’s (shown) changing areas have private lockers.
A relaxation room is available to Greenhouse Spa patrons to use before and after treatments.
There are numerous treatment rooms in the Greenhouse Spa, including this one for couples.
This is a single treatment room in the Greenhouse Spa.
A thermal suite with heated tile loungers and steam and sauna areas is on the starboard side of the Greenhouse Spa.
A large thalassotherapy pool is located at the aft end of the Greenhouse Spa.
A well-equipped gym with cardio machines, free weights and exercise machines is located at the forward end of the Greenhouse Spa on Lido Deck.
An open terrace that overlooks the bow can be accessed via the Greenhouse Spa.
The 528-seat Lido Marketplace buffet eatery is located on midships Lido Deck and offers up numerous action stations including a sandwich deli, a salad bar, Asian food, Italian food and desserts.
In the Lido Marketplace, attendants prepare and serve the food, including this made-to-order salad at the salad bar.
The forward/starboard portion of the Lido Marketplace becomes Canaletto at night. This reservations-required Italian eatery commands a $15-per-guest tariff.
The 25-seat Neptune Lounge is a concierge lounge that serves guests in the Oosterdam’s top suite categories. It is located on forward Rotterdam Deck (7).
Two full decks of public rooms begin on Promenade Deck (3) with the upper level of the Mainstage, the Oosterdam’s state-of-the-art showroom that seats 856 guests.
The Screening Room on starboard Promenade Deck is Oosterdam’s dedicated movie theater.
On the port side of Promenade Deck, there are three meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 95 guests, the first of which, the Hudson Room, is shown merged with the smaller Half Moon Room, just aft.
This is the Half Moon Room portion of the meeting areas.
A third meeting room, the Stuyvesant Room, is aft of the Half Moon.
A large lobby and passageway runs between the meeting rooms and the Digital Workshop and shops on Promenade Deck.
Merabella is a jewelry shop on Promenade Deck.
Windows computer classes (charges apply) are held in the 20-station Digital Workshop on starboard Promenade Deck.
There are several duty-free shops on Promenade Deck selling everything from sportswear to souvenirs, liquor and sundries.
The Ocean Bar surrounds the upper level of the three-deck-tall Atrium on Promenade Deck. On the port side, it features a lounge with a dance floor, bandstand and grand piano.
This is a view of the Atrium from the Ocean Bar balcony.
On the starboard side, the Ocean Bar has a long bar with seating that looks out onto the promenade.
The photo gallery continues aft along the starboard side of Promenade Deck.
The 478-seat upper level of the two-deck Dining Room can be found at the aft end of Promenade Deck.
Oosterdam is filled with interesting artwork curated by the ship’s original designer, VFD, which is based in Utrecht, Holland. This is a fireproof, non-toxic Eco Decor art panel by Italian-based artists Gilbert Lebigre and Corinne Roger.
In the ship’s forward stairtower, there are original oil paintings by Bermuda-based artist Stephen Card depicting noteworthy Holland America Line passenger ships like the famed Nieuw Amsterdam of 1938, shown here transiting the Panama Canal.
Lower Promenade Deck (2) begins with the middle level of the Mainstage showroom.
Added in 2016, Billboard Onboard is a new 111-seat lounge where live musicians perform "Billboard" magazine pop hits from the '50s through the present day. This is the bar on the starboard side.
This is another view of Billboard Onboard, this portion of which replaced the original Sports Bar.
The Casino is adjacent to Billboard Onboard on Lower Promenade Deck.
Added in 2016, the 120-seat Gallery Bar is a new venue featuring evocative artwork that is located directly aft of the Casino.
The Gallery Bar replaced the original Northern Lights Disco on Lower Promenade Deck.
The Queens Lounge on Lower Promenade Deck is by day the setting for America’s Test Kitchen. Behind the curtains, there is a kitchen with camera equipment for cooking classes. At night this room becomes B.B. King’s Blues Club.
The 148-seat Pinnacle Grill, Oosterdam’s steakhouse and Pacific Northwest cuisine-themed dining venue, overlooks the port side of the Atrium. Lunch is $10 and dinner is $29 with additional charges for certain premium courses.
The Pinnacle Bar is directly across from the Pinnacle Grill on the starboard side of the Lower Promenade Deck Atrium.
The Art Gallery lines the starboard passage on midships Lower Promenade Deck.
Lincoln Center Stage is a new classical music venue on Lower Promenade Deck.
The Explorer’s Lounge is directly aft of Lincoln Center Stage.
A small room, once dedicated to smokers, is aft of the Explorer’s Lounge.
On the inboard portion of the Explorer’s Lounge, there is a long oil painting that depicts a classic Dutch maritime scene.
The lower level of the Dining Room is located on aft Lower Promenade Deck.
The guest services desk is located at the base of the Atrium on port Main Deck (1).
The future cruises desk is adjacent to guest services on Main Deck.
Journeys Ashore is the shore excursions office on Main Deck, across from guest services.
The Oosterdam has two 1,150-square-foot Pinnacle Suites that are among the largest at sea. This is the dining area of Suite 7045 on Rotterdam Deck.
Pinnacle Suites have a separate living room with an entertainment center and large flat-screen television.
This is the bedroom of a Pinnacle Suite.
Pinnacle Suite master bathrooms have twin sinks and marble and granite surfacing.
Pinnacle Suite tubs have a fountain and whirlpool jets.
In addition to the tub, there is a glass-enclosed shower in the Pinnacle Suite master bathroom.
Pinnacle Suites have upgraded Elemis amenities.
Pinnacle Suites have walk-in closets with ample storage space.
In addition to the master bath, Pinnacle Suites have a powder room for guests.
Pinnacle Suites have a private galley and pantry.
Pinnacle Suites have a huge balcony with a private whirlpool tub.
There is also plenty of space for a dining table and deck chairs on the Pinnacle Suite balcony.
Oosterdam has 60 Neptune Suites that measure between 500 and 712 square feet.
Neptune Suites have a walk-in closet/dressing area.
Neptune Suites have their own private espresso machines.
Neptune Suite bathrooms have twin sinks and a large whirlpool tub with shower.
Neptune Suite guests are provided with upgraded Elemis amenities.
Neptune Suite balconies have enough space for a dining area and two deck chairs.
There are 100 Signature Suites measuring between 372 and 384 square feet.
Signature Suite living areas have a large flat-screen television.
Signature Suite balconies have a pair of loungers and a small coffee table.
There are 495 Verandah Staterooms on the Oosterdam measuring between 212 and 359 square feet.
Verandah Staterooms have a small balcony with a lounger.
Verandah Staterooms have a bathroom with a full tub and shower combination.
Holland America provides environmentally friendly dispensers with Elemis-brand shower gel, shampoo and conditioner in its standard cabin categories.
There are 165 Oceanview Staterooms measuring between 174 and 180 square feet.
The 160 Interior Staterooms measure between 151 and 233 square feet.
Interior and Oceanview Staterooms have a bathroom with a shower.
The Oosterdam will receive an additional refit and revisions at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in the spring of 2018 before embarking on a series of cruise programs that will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Alaska.
Cruise ship tours: Holland America Line's Maasdam
One of the smallest and oldest members of Holland America Line’s 14-ship fleet, the 55,575-gross-ton Maasdam carries 1,258 guests.
Built in 1993 and christened by Hollywood icon June Allyson, the Maasdam was the third member of the “S” or Statendam Class, which also included the 1992-built Statendam (now P&O Australia’s Pacific Eden), the 1994-built Ryndam (now P&O Australia’s Pacific Aria) and the 1994-built Veendam.
Hull No. 5882, the Maasdam was built by Fincantieri’s Monfalcone (near Trieste) shipyard.
Shown as built in this painting by maritime artist Stephen Card, which is on display in the ship’s forward stairtower, the Maasdam is the fifth Holland America ship to bear the name.
In 2011, the 719-by-101-foot ship was given a Signature of Excellence refit that included extending the Lido Deck above the wheelhouse forward to provide more space for the spa.
The ship’s forward staircase boasts Stephen Card paintings of all of the prior Maasdams, including the first, a 1,705-gross-ton ship built in 1872 that carried 296 passengers in two classes.
The second Maasdam was built in 1871 as the Republic for White Star Line and was sold to Holland America Line in 1889. It measured 3,983 gross tons and carried 1,010 passengers in three classes.
The third Maasdam was an 8,800-gross-ton cargo-passenger ship built in 1921 that could carry 988 passengers in three classes.
The fourth Maasdam was built in 1952 and had a capacity for 39 first-class and 854 tourist-class passengers. In 1968, it was sold to Polish Ocean Lines and became their popular Stefan Batory, which was retired in 1988 and scrapped in 1999.
The Maasdam has 10 passenger decks that are served by eight lifts and two stairtowers.
The uppermost level, Sky Deck (14) features an open-air observation and sunning platform that surrounds the mast housing.
This view is facing aft from the starboard side of Sky Deck towards the midships pool area.
Sports Deck (12) begins with a teak-lined walkway that surrounds the midships pool. On the starboard side, it contains a shuffleboard court.
There is a netted basketball court on the starboard side of Sports Deck.
On the port side of Sports Deck, there is a deck tennis court.
Lido Deck (11) begins with a narrow observation platform that overlooks the bow.
The midships portion of Lido Deck contains a large pool, Jacuzzi and sunning area that can be covered in inclement weather by a sliding glass and steel Magrodome.
This is another view of the midships lido area.
The Lido Bar is aft of the midships pool.
The aft portion of Lido Deck has an open terrace that overlooks the stern.
The open-air Sea View Pool is located on aft Navigation Deck (10).
Another open-air observation platform is located on forward Verandah Deck (9).
On aft Verandah Deck, there is a sheltered terrace with seating that overlooks the ship’s wake.
The Maasdam has a long fo’c’sle on Deck 8 that can be opened up to guests when the ship is cruising through scenic areas.
One of the Maasdam’s most popular features is the full wraparound, teak-lined promenade on Lower Promenade Deck (6). Four times around equals a mile.
Seating 269, the Crow’s Nest is an observation lounge on Sports Deck surrounded by picture windows. In its center is a bar and large dance floor.
Alcoves on the port and starboard side of the Crow’s Nest are ideal for group gatherings.
The youth facilities are in the far aft portion of Sports Deck. Club HAL is on the port side and offers up activities for kids aged 3 to 12.
The Loft is Maasdam’s teen center on aft/starboard Sports Deck.
Accessed via the Greenhouse Spa, the gym is located on forward Lido Deck. It features cardio machines, free weights and weight machines as well as an aerobics and spinning area.
The Greenhouse Spa is staffed by Steiner and located on forward Lido Deck.
A full-service beauty salon offers up a menu of hair, skin and nail treatments.
There is even a pedicure station in the Maasdam’s Greenhouse Spa.
The Greenhouse Spa has separate men’s (shown) and women’s changing areas, each with showers and steam rooms.
The Greenhouse Spa has a thermal suite with heated mosaic-topped loungers, a Jacuzzi and massage showers.
Before and after treatments, Greenhouse Spa customers have access to a relaxation room with a view of the sea.
The Greenhouse Spa has numerous treatment rooms for both singles and couples.
The Lido Market is Maasdam’s 654-seat casual buffet-style eatery located on aft Lido Deck.
Canaletto is adjacent to the Lido Restaurant. By day, the 78-seat eatery is part of the Lido but at night it becomes a reservations-required, extra-tariff ($15 cover) Italian specialty restaurant.
The Neptune Lounge is located on midships Navigation Deck (10). It is a concierge lounge for the exclusive use of guests occupying Pinnacle and Neptune suites.
The upper level of the 667-seat Showroom at Sea begins a full deck of public rooms on Upper Promenade Deck (8).
The 63-seat Ocean Bar overlooks the starboard side of the Atrium on Upper Promenade Deck.
The Ocean Bar has numerous seating alcoves, a large dance floor and full-length windows on its starboard side.
The Casino is aft of the Atrium on Upper Promenade Deck.
The Mix is a suite of bars on Upper Promenade Deck adjacent to the Casino.
The aft portion of The Mix has a dedicated Champagne Bar and a dedicated Martini Bar.
Merabella is a high-end jewelry shop on Upper Promenade Deck.
Due to its proximity to the Pinnacle Grill and the Rotterdam Dining Room, the 63-seat Explorer’s Lounge is a favorite pre- and post-dinner watering hole.
The Future Cruise Desk is sandwiched between the Explorer’s Lounge and the Explorations Cafe on Upper Promenade Deck.
The Explorations Cafe is a combination specialty coffee shop, Internet center (charges apply) and library on the port side of Upper Promenade Deck.
The aft portion of the Explorations Cafe is home to the library, puzzles and board games.
The Pinnacle Grill is the extra-tariff ($35-per guest), reservations-required Pacific Northwest-themed steakhouse on aft Upper Promenade Deck.
The Digital Workshop is a computer classroom (Windows) on Upper Promenade Deck.
The upper level of the 1096-seat Rotterdam Dining Room occupies the far aft portion of Upper Promenade Deck.
The lower portion of the Showroom at Sea begins a full deck of public spaces on Promenade Deck (7).
A photo gallery is on the port side of Promenade Deck, just aft of the Showroom at Sea.
The Front Office reception desk and shore excursions office overlook the Atrium on the starboard side of Promenade Deck. The Atrium’s main focal point is a three-deck-tall sculpture called “Totem," made with over 2,000 glass components by Luciano Vistosi.
Just aft of the Atrium, there is a small art gallery.
A wine bar and gourmet shop adjoins the art gallery.
The Wajang Theater doubles as a cinema (with freshly popped popcorn served when movies are screened) and the Culinary Arts Center, where cooking classes are offered.
The 54-seat Hudson Room is one of two adjacent meeting rooms on Promenade Deck.
The 65-seat Half Moon is the larger of two meeting rooms on Promenade Deck.
The lower portion of the double-deck Rotterdam Dining Room is located at the far aft end of Promenade Deck.
The bottom level of the Maasdam’s three-deck Atrium is located on Lower Promenade Deck.