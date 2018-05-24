First look: Delta shows off brand-new Airbus A350 A passenger closes a privacy door on Delta's new Delta One suites during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. 01 / 60 A passenger closes a privacy door on Delta's new Delta One suites during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. 01 / 60

Delta Air Lines will put India back on its route map.

The carrier said on Thursday that it intends to resume flights to Mumbai in 2019, though it did not offer a specific start date or route plan. Those details will come later this year, Delta said.

Delta said recent talks between the U.S. and the Middle East nations of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed it to again consider India flights.

"This move will mark a return to India for Delta, which was forced to exit the market after subsidized state-owned airlines made service economically unviable," Delta said in a statement.

Delta had led a charge of the big three U.S. carriers that claimed that the three big Middle East carriers – Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad – had all received state subsidies. The subsidies were unfair, claimed Delta, American and United, though their positions were not mirrored by most other U.S. airlines. (More: Airline battle over? U.S., Emirates strike deal over subsidy spat)

The prolonged spat – which occasionally turned nasty in tone – was resolved earlier this month after talks between the U.S. and the UAE clarified the bilateral aviation agreement between the nations. That followed earlier talks between the U.S. and Qatar that produced a similar conclusion. (More: U.S., Qatar reach agreement in long-running dispute involving Qatar Airways)

The agreements that resulted from the talks appeared to mostly solidify the status quo, though the three Middle East carriers did agree to tweak their accounting practices in the coming years. The Gulf carriers also said they currently had no plans to add new “fifth freedom” U.S.-Europe flights, though the language of the agreement did not appear to forbid them from doing so later. Each side has held up the agreements as a victory for their point of view.

Delta discontinued its service to India in 2015, claiming in part that its flights became unsustainable as fast-growing Gulf carriers siphoned off U.S.-India passengers with cheaper flights that connected through the Gulf carriers’ hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Once it does resume service to India, Delta says it hopes to partner with Indian carrier Jet Airways to provide connections for onward flights from Jet’s base in Mumbai. That deal must be approved by regulators.

