Delta Air Lines passengers got quite the scare on Christmas Eve when a Seattle-bound flight made an emergency landing on a small Alaskan Island.

"Delta apologizes for the delay to our customers after flight 128 from Beijing to Seattle diverted to Shemya, Alaska, due to a potential engine issue," Delta spokesman Drake Castaneda told USA TODAY.

Nearly 200 travelers were onboard when the flight made a sudden detour. "The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s top priority," the statement added. No injuries were reported.

Delta expects its RASM growth to moderate in 2019.

Delta Air Lines

"Delta dispatched an alternate aircraft to continue the flight to Seattle," Castaneda continued, and the airline sent technicians, customer service agents and a new crew to operate the aircraft.

One passenger took to Twitter to document that he is "still alive."

Related: Plane makes emergency landing on Alabama highway

I'm still alive! So... we lost one engine, landed on a US air force base in Alaska in the middle of the ocean. Delta sent another plane from Seattle to pick us up, and after waiting for 12 hours we are finally on the flight back🤷‍♂️ what a great story to tell my grandchildren pic.twitter.com/gk9JZDRJ2T — ShibaRoll (@shibarollben) December 25, 2018

"We lost one engine, landed on a US air force base in Alaska in the middle of the ocean. Delta sent another plane from Seattle to pick us up, and after waiting for 12 hours we are finally on the flight back. What a great story to tell my grandchildren."

Related: Frontier flight scare: Engine cover falls off on flight from Las Vegas to Tampa

Delta Air Lines shows off its first Airbus A220 in Atlanta Delta employees and guests tour the new A220 aircraft during an unveiling at the Delta Air Lines TechOps on Oct. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta line check pilot Jay Matthew Insalaco takes a selfie with the new A220 aircraft. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta Air Lines' new A220-100 planes have 109 seats and a state-of-the-art interior featuring seatback screens and the widest seats of any plane this size. The A220's main cabin seats measure 18.6 inches in width and have a 4-inch recline. Delta line check pilots Jay Matthew Insalaco and Katherine Reynolds take a closer look at the electronic brakes during the unveiling of the new A220 aircraft. The overhead bins in the new Delta A220. The first-class seats, which feature 13.3-inch monitors that tilt, in the new Delta A220. Light streams into Delta's new A220 aircraft during an unveiling at the Delta Air Lines TechOps on Oct. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. A employee takes a photo of the new A220 aircraft during an unveiling at the Delta Air Lines TechOps on Oct. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Delta CEO Ed Bastian arrives at the unveiling of the carrier's new A220 at the Delta Air Lines TechOps on Oct. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. The lavatory in the new Delta A220 during an unveiling at the Delta Air Lines TechOps on Oct. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com