Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hangar at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
The nose of a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300, seen at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Several Delta Air Lines jets rest outside a hangar at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
A Delta One first class seat, seen on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Delta Air Lines jets at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Workers at Delta Air Lines' TechOps facility change an engine out on an MD-88 jet on April 29, 2015, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Members of the media take photos of Delta Air Lines jets outside a hangar at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016, during the company's media day.
Delta Air Lines' logo, seen inside an Airbus A330 long-haul jet, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
The economy class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airlines' Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
The economy class cabin of Delta's new Airbus A321 is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
A Delta crew member serves lunch to members of the media during a tour of the carrier's new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta's airport.
Lunch is served to members of the media during a tour of its new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
First class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
First class seats are seen here on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Coach class seats are seen on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900, fresh from the factory in Seattle rests outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Members of the media find refuge in the shade provided by a Delta Boeing 757-200 outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Coach class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hanagar at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
The unique LED nose gear landing lights on Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 jet is seen at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
Reporters and bloggers explore Delta's new Airbus A321 jet during a tour at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
Delta's logo is seen on Bombardier's CSeries jet during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The companies signed a deal for the jet earlier in the week.
Reporters and bloggers explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for at least 75 of the jet earlier in the week.
Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
Moodlighting bathes a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 jet in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
Luggage bins hang down in Bombardier's CSeries jet during a tour in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
A reporter examines Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order the jet earlier in the week.
Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for media tours on April 29, 2016.
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta's airport for media tours on April 29, 2016.
Bombardier pilots show Delta employees around the CSeries jet cockpit during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta for media tours on April 29, 2016 following an order from Delta earlier the same week.
A polished, bare-metal Douglas DC-3 in Delta livery rests in the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 29, 2016.
Vintage flight attendant uniforms in a series of displays inside a converted Boeing 767-200 jet at the Delta Museum on April 29, 2016.
Technician James Dow works on a Pratt & Whitney 4000 engine at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
An engine is readied for testing at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Engines await testing in a cavernous facility at Delta's TechOps at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
Wheels destined for MD-90 jets rest on the floor of at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
A unique set of stairs offers access to the top of the giant GE-90 engine, one of the largest in the world, on a Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
A Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
Like rows of teeth, dozens of tiny fan blades cover the exposed inner core of an engine at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives modifications at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
Stickers cover an employee tool box at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.

A computer issue at Delta Air Lines forced the carrier to hold its domestic flights on the ground across the nation for more than an hour Tuesday.

The incident delayed flights, but it was not immediately clear how many flights -- if any -- were canceled as a result of the glitch. Delta said in a statement at 9:18 p.m. ET that the issued had been resolved. 

"Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening," Delta's statement said. "All groundstops have been lifted."

Prior to that, the carrier faced queries from delayed passengers about the problem. In response, Delta confirmed the technical issues were system-wide, with domestic flights on a "ground stop." 

International flights were still going, the tweet read.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement posted to its website. 

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems," the company said. "We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience. "

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

