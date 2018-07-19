WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Donnelly touts praise from President Donald Trump in a new ad that his campaign says is the first from a Democrat this cycle to showcase approval from the president.

“Sen. Donnelly, thank you very much,” Trump says in the ad the Indiana Democrat’s campaign began airing Thursday.

The video clip is from May, when Trump signed into law legislation to allow people with life-threatening illnesses to bypass the Food and Drug Administration to get experimental drugs.

Trump praised Donnelly’s role in helping move the bill through Congress even though earlier in the month he had accused Donnelly of being the least effective Democrat in the Senate. He even dubbed Donnelly “Sleepin’ Joe” at a rally in Elkhart.

Donnelly is among the Democrats facing a tough re-election in states that Trump easily won in 2016.

Another one, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, took out full-page ads in papers across his state this month thanking Trump for signing bills that Tester had supported. Tester also aired radio ads on a similar theme before Trump traveled there for a rally.

Donnelly is spending six figures on his ad, a departure in theme from the recent spots both sides have been airing attacking each other over the issue of outsourcing jobs.

Mike Braun, the Republican running against Donnelly, challenged the message of the ad in a statement from his campaign.

“When it comes to working with President Trump, Senator Donnelly voted against tax reform, supports ObamaCare and Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, and now he’s waiting for Democrat permission to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh," said spokesman Josh Kelley

Donnelly was one of three Democrats to support Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. He has not said whether he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Donnelly has sided with Trump on about two-thirds of the Senate votes for which the president took a position, according to the nonpartisan CQ Roll Call. The average for Senate Democrats is 40 percent.

While it’s common for lawmakers who worked on legislation to be invited by the White House to bill signing ceremonies, the presence of Donnelly for the “Right to Try” legislation was notable because he’s a top GOP target this election year.

But Donnelly had cosponsored the Senate version of the legislation with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who said the law would not have happened without Donnelly.

When Trump offered Johnson one of the pens he used to sign the legislation, other lawmakers — including Donnelly — followed Johnson up to the president. Donnelly didn't get a pen, but he did get a handshake from Trump, which is also shown in the ad.

