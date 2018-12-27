WASHINGTON - Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to travel to El Paso on Friday to see how the agency is conducting medical screenings and to review conditions at Border Patrol stations following the deaths this month of two migrant children who were in federal custody.

Nielsen has called the death on Christmas Eve of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy in federal detention a "deeply concerning and heartbreaking" tragedy and cited U.S. immigration system failings for a growing border crisis.

The top Trump administration border security official spoke out after directing a series of actions to care for undocumented immigrants taken into custody after illegal Mexican-U.S. crossings. The moves include U.S. Customs and Border Protection medical exams for all children it holds in custody.

The statement and actions marked the latest federal response to the death of the boy identified by Guatemalan officials as Felipe Gómez Alonzo. He was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m. MST on Monday after he fell ill while held in CBP custody with his father, Agustín Gomez.

Felipe was the second immigrant child to die while in federal detention this month.

Jakelin Caal, 7, also Guatemalan, died Dec. 8. at an El Paso children's hospital after being detained with her father and while preparing to travel by bus to a Border Patrol station in New Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection: Building at port of entry where migrant girl was held U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided this photo, which it says depicts the building at the New Mexico port of entry where 7-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal Maquin was held before agents learned she was ill. It's unclear if she is in this photo. The agency described the photo as showing "71 in detention at time." U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided this photo, which it says depicts the building at the New Mexico port of entry where 7-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal Maquin was held before agents learned she was ill. It's unclear if she is in this photo. The agency described the photo as showing "71 in detention at time." U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided this photo, which it says depicts the building at the New Mexico port of entry where 7-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal Maquin was held before agents learned she was ill. It's unclear if she is in this photo. The agency described the photo as showing "71 in detention at time." U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided this photo, which it says depicts the building at the New Mexico port of entry where 7-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal Maquin was held before agents learned she was ill. It's unclear if she is in this photo. The agency described the photo as showing "71 in detention at time." U.S. Customs and Border Protection says this building at the Antelope Wells border crossing in New Mexico was used to house a group of migrants, including a 7-year-old girl who later died. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says this building at the Antelope Wells border crossing in New Mexico was used to house a group of migrants, including a 7-year-old girl who later died.

The back-to-back deaths prompted an outcry from immigration activists, politicians and human rights groups and raised questions about the Trump administration policies that have separated children and parents and filled detention centers.

In a statement to the El Paso Times, BorderRAC Executive Director Wanda Helgesen said that at least 450 minors had been screened at regional medical facilities in the Border Patrol's El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico.

Nielsen's formal statement cited a recent jump in illegal border crossings by immigrant families and unaccompanied children. CBP apprehensions in those categories rose 86 percent – more than 68,000 family units and almost 14,000 unaccompanied children – over last year’s totals for the most recent two months along the Southwest border, she said.

"Our system has been pushed to a breaking point by those who seek open borders. Smugglers, traffickers and their own parents put these minors at risk by embarking on the dangerous and arduous journey north," Nielsen said.

Nielsen said the changing immigration dynamic has been spurred by "an immigration system that rewards parents for sending their children across the border alone," without requiring the adults to face "consequences for their actions."

She cited an asylum process that’s unable to provide swift help for qualified applicants and an immigration system that encourages fraudulent claims by border crossers. She noted nine of 10 asylum applications get rejected by immigration judges.

"This crisis is exacerbated by the increase in persons who are entering our custody suffering from severe respiratory illnesses or exhibit some other illness upon apprehension," she said. "Given the remote locations of their illegal crossing and the lack of resources, it is even more difficult for our personnel to be first responders."

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 20, 2018.

Susan Walsh, AP

The updated health testing directed by Nielsen marks a change in the handling of young children detained after entering the USA without required documentation and comes amid a partial shutdown of the federal government over President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion to build a security wall at the nation's southern border with Mexico.

DHS officials have said the deaths of the two migrant children were "tragic” but also "rare.” They note that the deaths were the first in more than a decade.

Nielsen said six people have died while in Border Patrol custody during Fiscal Year 2018, which ended in September, but that none were children.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said many questions remain unanswered regarding the deaths, but noted the "lack of adequate medical supplies, equipment and resources" at CBP detention facilities to treat migrants and the agents working there.

Castro also suggested that many more migrants were taking more dangerous paths into the country because of the Trump administration's policy of turning asylum-seekers away from legal ports of entry. This policy, he said, was "putting families and children in great danger."

Nielsen said the Border Patrol has detailed 139,817 migrants on the Southwest border in the past two months, compared to 74,946 for the same period last year. These include 68,510 family units and 13,981 unaccompanied children.

"Given the remote locations of their illegal crossing and the lack of resources, it is even more difficult for our personnel to be first responders," Nielsen said.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan says Border Patrol stations “are not built for that group that’s crossing today.” CBP oversees the Border Patrol.

"They were built 30 to 40 years ago for single adult males, and we need a different approach," he told CBS News. "We need help from Congress. We need to budget for medical care and mental health care for children in our facilities."

Children who arrive unaccompanied by a parent are supposed to go to longer-term facilities operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But HHS’ system is also strained. The Associated Press reported this month that 14,300 children were being detained by HHS, most in facilities with more than 100 kids.

Homeland Security’s inspector general examined nine CBP holding facilities earlier this year. In a September report, the IG said that the facilities complied with CBP standards and that people had access to food and water, toilets and sinks, and hygiene items – with “the exception of inconsistent cleanliness of the hold rooms.”

Just three of the nine facilities had “trained medical staff to conduct medical screening and provide basic medical care,” the report said. Showers were available for unaccompanied children at only four facilities.

Contributing: Doug Stanglin, Lindsay Schnell and Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY; The Associated Press