Former congressman Blake Farenthold resigned his seat in the House just last month amid a sexual harassment scandal and now the Texas Republican is already caught up in another controversy that could cost him his new job.

Last week, Farenthold announced during a radio interview that he had landed a position lobbying his former colleagues in Congress on behalf of the Calhoun Port Authority in Port Lavaca, Texas.

But according to one local paper, there is a problem with Farenthold's new gig — which the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported would pay the former lawmaker $160,000 a year, a slight cut from the $174,000 he made in Congress. Farenthold will act as a full-time legislative liaison working to secure approval for the port's expansion, the state agency told the Caller-Times in a statement.

The Victoria Advocate filed a lawsuit Monday claiming the Calhoun Port Authority broke the law when it hired Farenthold because it did not properly notify the public of his hiring. The lawsuit aims to void Farenthold's hiring.

"Few rights of the public are as important as the right to knowledge about how their government spends taxpayer funds and manages the public’s business," reads the lawsuit filed by Advocate attorney John Griffin.

Given Farenthold's "current notoriety," the nature of the position and the amount of his salary, the hiring was of "special interest to the public," the suit says. Under the Texas Open Meetings Act, public agencies like the port authority must give notice of actions taking place at meetings and allow for public comment.

A notice was posted for the May 9 meeting where the decision was made to hire Farenthold, but the Advocate claims the statement that there would be a discussion about "the appointment, employment, compensation, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee" was too vague.

"The more significant the issue or person, the more detail that’s required in the notice, and this notice was a boilerplate, generic notice not unlike notices for any other meeting," Griffin said. "It didn’t alert the public in any way."

Farenthold resigned from Congress after media reports revealed he used $84,000 in taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment claim by Lauren Greene, a former staffer who said Farenthold made inappropriate comments about her. Farenthold initially vowed to repay the funds but later changed his mind "on advice of counsel."

