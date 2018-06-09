We talk so much about kids bullying these days.

Why does it keep happening? Where does it come from?

Um...maybe their parents? And I hate to blame parents because they seem to be the first to be blamed for any and all societal ills.

But witness this Instagram post by proud celebrity parent Tori Spelling, who shares five children with Dean McDermott.

Four of her children are headed to school this week, and she shared the obligatory back-to-school photo. Four fair-haired children, backpacks on, smiled at the camera, ready to embark on a new year of learning. Sweet.

Or it should have been.

People left the nastiest messages

Baby Beau, 1, is still at home. Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, and Finn, 5, started school. Spelling captioned the post:

"School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos. This Marks the first year that they'll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year ONLY 1 drop off = Happy Mom. And, Finn started Kindergarten at this new school and felt so proud to be at this big boy school with his older brothers and sisters."

There were plenty of likes, more than 32,000. But there was also a disgusting amount of mom shaming. People said things about her kids' weight, clothes and appearance.

Warning: Reading ahead may cause you to lose faith in humanity.

Not fit to leave the house, seriously?

9689diana I'm sorry but you know Better....why would you let your kids out the house like that..... Didn't your mom ever teach you to look presentable in public.....SMH.....

Because it IS rude and disgusting

janfitmom yes of course everyone will say it’s rude, disgusting etc. But the older boy is self conscious because he’s tugging at his tshirt. That’s sad. She needs to feed (them) [tons of protein since they are growing rapidly at that age and throw out the junk food in the house]

Oh, hell naw! Child neglect? Rather, someone needs to call the grammar and spelling police on this poster

mamakatt40 This picture is so sad. The only reason for kids to get excited about going back to school (bedides gettibg out of the house, in some cases) is getting new clothes, new shoes, new school supplies, etc. Not one of these children isnt wearing hand me downs or something bought from a yard sale. These clithes are ill fitting, wrinkked and just old and worn out looking. And where are the back to school haircuts? Ay, ya ya! Tori, honey, if youre not careful the school coukd call DCF or DHS or whatever its called in Cali to report neglect on your part. Thats serious! And they will do it if your children dont look up to the standards they are expected to be living in. All im saying is put some more care into how your kids look

Do you seriously think a mother of five has time to iron her kids' T-shirts?

debbieblatt_16 I'm all for Kids picking out their clothes, one they hit a certain age! First Grade & Kindergarten is a little young- this is just my opinion. What I see "wrong" is the T-shirts look old, the necks are completely over stretched plus they're not ironed. And okay, if you want to look past that: at least do your Daughters hair! It doesn't take that long, and Finns hair could've maybe been put up in a "Mans Bun"? Again these are just my opinions: I'm not judging these littles at ALL- but I am judging Tori, she, like MANY have pointed out, does not leave the house unless she's "put together" even if she's wearing comfy clothes her hair is done. I see none of that in this picture. When I first seen the picture I thought they were going camping. One more thing, if you do want your Children to pick out their own clothes, do it the night before and give them options!! This way you know the outfit matches and if you need to iron it, you have the time.

Thanks, wannabe Dr. Phil.

sas0204 The comments are pretty mean but maybe there is a silver lining, sometimes facing critics encourages a person to look themselves in the mirror and make improvements to their diet, lifestyle and the way they chose to present themselves socially.

There is nothing wrong with these children

What possesses people – especially strangers – to think their negative opinions are so valuable they must share it right away with the world?

Did those negative commenters think they were imparting important information that Spelling would file away for back-to-school season 2019?

Her children looked just fine. They looked happy. They looked like children across America. Smiling for mom on their first day of school.

The only thing wrong with this situation were the (supposed) adults who acted like school-yard bullies.

Tori Spelling (L), Dean McDermott, and their children.

Getty Images

There are still good people out there

Some people came to Spelling's defense.

ellglam123@newyork4152 are you serious right now? You just insulted little kids. Do you feel better about yourself? What kind of dark, dreary soul do you have that would make you say something like that?

mrs_mamaof7 I am SO disgusted with the comments coming over!! Our society is completely [expletive] up! Some of you are so cruel! Does it really make you feel better to say mean things? Try being a good person for a day. It's not OUR job to comment on her family. Its OUR job to be decent human beings and compliment each other. I am a mother of 7 and if any of my children said any of the things some of you ADULTS are saying, I would know I completely failed as a parent. @torispelling enjoy having all your babies together mama! You have a beautiful family that you work hard for. (May) your day be filled with special memories and sunshine. 🌻

So in case you haven't caught on, mean adults, this is today's life lesson: Click the heart and move on if you don't have anything nice to say. Or do nothing.

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com