Disney CEO Bob Iger and Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Disney

Comcast is abandoning its contest with the Walt Disney Co. to acquire a collection of Twenty-First Century Fox assets including the Fox movie and TV studios, and stake in streaming service Hulu.

Over the last two months, Comcast has countered Disney in a bidding war for Fox's assets including its FX and National Geographic channels, 22 regional sports networks, and its 30 percent share of streaming service Hulu and a 39 percent stake in U.K.-based pay-TV and broadband provider Sky.

Both companies consider the assets crucial to a growing battle for entertainment, news and sports content delivered over the internet, as well as traditional pay-TV systems on cable, satellite and fiber. Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch – who along with sons Lachlan and James control Fox -- have said they plan to refocus a smaller Fox on news and sports programming

Comcast last month trumped Disney's original $52.4 billion offer for the Fox assets made in December with its own all-cash offer of $65 billion, about a 20 percent premium to Disney's original bid.

Then Disney on June 20 countered with a $70.4 billion bid of cash and stock. And many Wall Street analysts expected Comcast to respond.

But Comcast CEO Brian Roberts decided to withdraw, he said Thursday. “I’d like to congratulate (Disney CEO) Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company," he said in a statement.

Instead, Comcast will focus on acquiring U.K.-based pay-TV and broadband provider Sky. Prior to putting its selected assets up for sale, Fox has been seeking to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own. But its $15 billion acquisition offer has been stalled by regulatory issues.

Back in February, Comcast joined in the bidding with a nearly $31 billion bid for the service, with Roberts saying Sky would serve as an international growth platform for the company.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com