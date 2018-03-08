Disneyland auction

The ride vehicle from Peter Pan's Flight is estimated to bring in $75,000-$100,000, making it among the most expensive item on the block.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Disneyland, here’s your chance.

But you better have some E-ticket cash.

Hundreds of rare and vintage items from the most Instagrammed place on Earth will be up for bid, from a sea serpent to a flying elephant.

The iconic Disneyland items are from the collection of music agent Richard Kraft, who spent decades amassing more than 750 pieces in the “That’s From Disneyland” auction offered by Van Eaton Galleries.

Online bidding has started, but sales won't be final until a live auction is conducted Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26. Bidders must register in advance.

Here is a sampling of what's on the block. Prices are starting or current bids and are subject to change.

10 coolest items in Disneyland auction

Dumbo is expected to soar as high at $150,000 in an auction of iconic Disneyland memorabllia.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

$100,000: Dumbo the Flying Elephant attraction vehicle.

The big-eared elephant flew in the 1960s and has been restored, a good thing given how many kids did who-knows-what while riding.

$70,000: Peter Pan’s Flight original attraction vehicle.

This ship flew over London and Neverland for roughly 50 years, making its maiden voyage when the attraction opened in 1955.

$50,000: Enchanted Tiki Room Animatronic Jose prop.

Jose was among the original avian residents when the Enchanted Tiki Room opened in 1963. The item is six feet tall with the display stand.

$50,000: Global Van Lines moving truck.

Imagineer Bob Gurr designed this truck, which began motoring up and down Main Street in 1963. Unlike typical moving vans, it always ran on time.

Bidders in the "That's From Disneyland" auction will have a shot at buying a Doom Buggy, the iconic ride vehicle from the Haunted Mansion. It's expected to sell for $50,000-$75,000.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

$40,000: Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy vehicle.

This buggy served up doom in the 1970s and '80s inside the Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World. It still plays audio from the attraction for that authentic theme-park experience.

$40,000: Haunted Mansion original stretching portraits.

Each of these four portraits is hand-painted, unlike subsequent portraits that were printed (a shortcut that may have caused original Imagineers to roll in their graves).

If you want to take a wild ride on the Mr. Toad buggy, know it's expected to sell for roughly $40,000-$50,000.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

$25,000: Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride attraction vehicle.

In use at Walt Disney World in the 1980s, this jalopy went to hell and back. And yes, that’s in a literal sense if you count the Mr. Toad version of hell at the end of the ride.

The neon "D" glowed atop the Disneyland Hotel from 1963 to 1999. Opening bid is $20,000.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

$20,000: Stylized neon “D” from the Disneyland Hotel.

From 1963-99, this “D” glowed atop the Disneyland Hotel. It’s 16 feet tall and 9 feet wide, thus may not fit in most living rooms.

$20,000: People Mover original attraction vehicle.

This is one of just 13 People Movers known to exist, as most were destroyed when the attraction closed in 1995. Fans still miss the People Mover and the languid pace that offered a needed break from the crowds.

$15,000: Submarine Voyage animatronic sea serpent.

Those who forget most of the Submarine Voyage likely remember the googly-eyed sea serpent in the finale. The 48-foot-long creature should not be placed in water, so no need to build a custom aquarium.

5 affordable Disneyland auction items

$100: A 1957 Dutch Boy Paints Disneyland coloring book. Some of the pages are already colored, and perhaps not inside the lines.

$100: A 1970s Hostess Disneyland advertising store display. If Twinkies were included, they might still be fresh.

$100: A 1970s Disneyland Hotel room-service menu. It mentions a “Liquor package plan.” Disney knew its audience.

With a starting bid of $50, the bubble bath (complete with nine packets of soap) is among the most affordable items in the Disneyland auction.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

$50: Disneyland Bubble Bath in original box with nine attraction-themed packets. Somewhere, a kid is still dirty.

$60: Unopened Disneyland Bubble Gum Pack. It includes trading cards and a piece of ill-preserved gum.

5 oddly compelling auction items

This head for a King Arthur Carrousel horse is not only a valuable bit of Disneyland memorabilia, but the start of a great prank. Bidding starts at $500.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

$300: Horse’s head from King Arthur Carrousel. If giving as a gift, leave it in the recipient's bed.

$200: 1964 telephone directory for Disneyland and Walt Disney Productions. Walt Disney is listed. If he picks up, ask if he thinks It's a Small World still works in 2018.

$200: 1988 Disneyland emergency preparedness folder. It mentions earthquakes and chemical spills, as if anything bad could happen at the Happiest Place on Earth.

$200: 1970s silver Disneyland trash can. It’s empty and smells fresh, making it a rare trash can indeed.

A vehicle from the Rocket Rod attraction, a 1998 ride that was one of Disneyland's biggest fails.

Courtesy Van Eaton Galleries

$5,000: 1998 Rocket Rod original attraction vehicle. The ride was known more for its lengthy breakdowns and irritable mechanics. Some day, you might be able to use it for blackmail.

Everything upcoming at Disney parks

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com