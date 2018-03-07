TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who was seen in a video falling out of a moving SUV in Tampa was found safe Tuesday, authorities say.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Jaiya Lee, 21, accidentally fell out of the Ford Expedition, which was being driven by her boyfriend Marquis Mills, 19.

The bizarre incident was caught on camera around Monday afternoon at an intersection in Tampa.

The video was shared by the sheriff’s Office in hopes of getting the public’s help in finding the woman, who seemed to fall from the passenger side of the vehicle, The Associated Press reported.

According to deputies, the couple left a Walmart right before the fall. They were driving with Mills’ sister and her year-old son in the back seat. All four are from Tampa.

The couple and Mills’sister told investigators that Lee leaned against the front passenger door, which had been previously damaged, and fell out.

Lee suffered road rash on her legs and elbows, but she didn't seek medical attention. Nobody in the SUV called police.

The sheriff's office found the Ford Expedition on Tuesday morning at a gas station in Tampa.

No charges have been filed.

On the scene at Nebraska and Fowler in Tampa where @HCSOSheriff's officials have located SUV that a woman's body fell from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/T81UEtrn3m — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) July 3, 2018

