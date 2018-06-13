A few weeks ago, I began asking my colleagues around the newsroom if they had any ideas for a good Father’s Day story.

As the Page 1 editor for The Arizona Republic, it’s my job to plan our Sunday A1 coverage. Sunday is our largest readership day and we like to make it special, so when a holiday or observance is coming up, I start casting my net in the hopes of coming up with something befitting the day.

Mother’s Day is easy. Some stories are poignant, while others are just plain fun.

This year for example we had a story about a mom who gave her kid a Star Wars name. And readers seem to appreciate our comprehensive listing of Mother’s Day brunch deals.

Father's Day stories...not so much

In my quest for a Father’s Day story, the only responses I got from our staff were shrugs or non-committal: “We’ll see what we can come up with.”

Each year, it seems, it is getting harder and harder to come up with something original to say about fathers. A few years ago, colleague Brandon Loomis wrote a tribute to his father that was breathtakingly beautiful. And in 2016 we did a piece on dad jokes that was extremely popular.

Those, however, are the exceptions.

I got to wondering why that is, and, perhaps more importantly, whether we even need Father’s Day at all.

It seems like we're just going through the motions

When I polled some newsroom moms about their ideal Mother’s Day gift, the answers were overwhelmingly a spa day and breakfast in bed — things they would never buy for themselves.

When I polled dads, the answers were, “I don’t care,” followed by being able to sleep in, go to the gym or play golf...all of which they do anyway. No one said they wanted a necktie.

When the iconic gift for a particular observance is a tie, what’s the point?

Gifts for moms are way better than gifts for dads

While a 2017 Pew Research Center survey showed that moms and dads have very similar view on parenting these days, their rewards on their respective special days are anything but equal.

In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, the expected U.S. spending for Mother’s Day this year was $23.1 billion compared to $15.3 billion for Father’s Day. Meaning we dads haul in two-thirds of what the moms get.

Writer John D'Anna with his daughter, Natalie.

John D'Anna/USA Today

Consider also that Mother’s Day falls when school is still in session, so the little ones can make their moms all kinds of handmade treasures from yarn, construction paper and macaroni during class.

But by the time Father’s Day rolls around, school is out and dads get tools, sporting goods and, well, unwanted neckwear.

I remember when Father's Day became an official holiday

I’m old enough to remember Father’s Day of 1972, the first time it was an official national holiday in America. I guarantee my old man’s response was not, “Hooray, at long last I’ve finally gotten the recognition via my own special day!”

I don’t remember what my brothers and I got him, but in our house it was usually ties or hand tools. The ties tended to be worn once and then relegated to the back of the closet. The tools usually took up residence in his toolbox, next to the identical ones he already had, only to be taken out to fix what we kids broke around the house.

It’s not that he didn’t appreciate it.

He absolutely did. It’s just that he didn’t need anyone to set aside a day to tell him he was special, and to tell the truth, I think a lot of us dads feel the same way.

Writer John D'Anna and his son, Jack.

John D'Anna/USA Today

Most dads I know think being a dad is the most important and best job we’ve ever had. And not just the fun stuff.

In fact cheering kids on at soccer matches, gymnastics meets, karate tournaments and hockey games is just a bonus for a job that already gives you the right to dispense wisdom, dad jokes and cash.

All of which we’d gladly do with or without a special day.

John D'Anna is the father of two and has been the Republic's Page 1 editor for six years, during which he's dispensed hundreds of dad jokes during news meetings. Tomorrow he starts a new assignment as a member of The Republic storyteller's team.

