Tony Gicas/NorthJersey.com

Ever fall victim to a pothole? Like Domino's pizza? Wondering what the two have to do with each other?

Domino's is providing grants to towns across the country to help fill in potholes through its Paving for Pizza initiative.

Domino's started the program in an effort to eliminate potholes in towns to protect pizzas from abuse, according to the company. Domino's provides grant funding to fill in the pesky holes that not only cause car damage, but also pizza damage.

"We can't stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get untopped or your boxes get flipped," the Paving for Pizza website said. "So we're helping to pave in towns across the county to save your pizza from these bad roads."

It is not easy to say how many potholes pepper the roads, but Domino's customers can now prevent pizza disasters by nominating their town for pothole filling.

Domino's Pizza

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?" Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA, said in a press release. "We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal."

Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California, have all had potholes repairs funded by Domino's. For customers interested in nominating their town for a paving grant, they can enter their zip code at pavingforpizza.com. If selected, the customer will be notified and the town will receive a grant to help repair the road.

