WASHINGTON – Fighting the Russia investigation on two fronts Friday, President Donald Trump mocked prosecutors for investigating presidential tweets, and he again denied knowing about a 2016 meeting between his son and a Russian lawyer claiming to have dirt on Hillary Clinton.

"The rigged Witch Hunt continues!" Trump said during a morning tweet storm.

Trump attacked former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is reportedly willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump knew in advance about the meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian reputedly peddling political dirt as part of an effort to influence the election.

Noting that Cohen himself is under federal investigation, Trump tweeted at one point: "Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?)."

Although Cohen worked for the Trump Organization before resigning at the start of Trump's presidency, he also has maintained private business interests, including ownership of a taxi medallion operation and real-estate investments.

Also as part of his tweet storm, Trump attacked Mueller and his prosecutors for examining past presidential tweets as part of an obstruction of justice investigation.

"Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion," Trump said during a new set of tweets, so "now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people)."

Arrived back in Washington last night from a very emotional reopening of a major U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, only to be greeted with the ridiculous news that the highly conflicted Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

.....I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Mueller is looking at tweets as part of an overall examination into whether Trump sought to limit the Russia investigation by firing FBI Director James Comey and attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the case.

The overall investigation concerns links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russians who sought to help Trump by hacking Democratic Party officials and pushing phony news about Clinton.

Trump responded to a New York Times story that said Mueller is looking into whether Trump tweets, statements and other actions "add up to attempts to obstruct the investigation by both intimidating witnesses and pressuring senior law enforcement officials to tamp down the inquiry."

The president denies wrongdoing, and has said that the Mueller investigation is politically motivated by Democrats.

As for Cohen's claims about the Donald Trump Jr., meeting, the president stressed that Cohen's lawyer is Lanny Davis, who previously worked for President Bill Clinton as well as Hillary Clinton.

Cohen "even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer," Trump tweeted. "Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!"

Davis has said he has represented many different clients, and that Cohen is telling the truth about Trump.

Trump's current attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Cohen doesn't know what Trump knew about the Russia meeting, and suggested that Cohen is willing to say anything about Trump to cut a better deal for himself.

"The president did not do anything wrong," Giuliani said, adding that Cohen "cannot be trusted to tell the truth particularly if he can escape punishment."

