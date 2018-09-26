WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's big meeting with embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is Thursday, but it may not be the kind of showdown some people are expecting.

Trump has not made up his mind whether he will fire Rosenstein over reports he once talked about invoking the 25th Amendment to seek the president's removal, administration officials said, and he is getting plenty advice in both directions.

It is very possible the deputy attorney general will stay on for forseeable future, said the officials speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter.

"Nothing's a done deal," one official said.

Heading into the Rosenstein meeting, officials said Trump has been focused on this week's meetings at the United Nations and the controversy surrounding Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers, is scheduled to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. -- the same day Trump will be meeting with Rosenstein at the White House.

Rosenstein, who is expected to meet with Trump on Thursday afternoon, discussed the possibility of resigning with chief of staff John Kelly and other administration officials last weekend, one person familiar with the matter has said.

Pressure had been mounting on Rosenstein since last Friday, when The New York Times reported that the deputy attorney general last year discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump while raising the prospect of wearing a wire to gather evidence of the president's increasing erratic behavior related to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Rosenstein has strongly disputed the report.

Rosenstein had expected to be fired Monday when he was summoned to the White House, said the person who is not authorized to comment on the matter publicly. But the deputy attorney general left the meeting still in his job.

He and Trump had an "extended" phone conversation on Monday about The New York Times story, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. After that conversation, she announced that the two would meet Thursday when Trump returns from New York.

Since then, Trump has sought wide-ranging counsel about how to proceed, officials said.

Some allies have urged to him not to fire Rosenstein, saying it could create more of a firestorm than is necessary, those officials said. Some White House allies, including Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity, have said they believe Trump's critics within the administration leaked the information about Rosenstein in order to prompt the president to fire him – a step that could trigger a political backlash ahead of mid-term congressional elections.

In his role as deputy attorney general, Rosenstein also oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mueller is investigating whether anyone from Trump's campaign conspired with Moscow to intervene in the election and also whether the president sought to obstruct the inquiry.

Removing Rosenstein, Trump allies fear, could bolster a case of obstruction.

“I have never been more certain in my life that they want the president to fire Rosenstein," Hannity said on his Fox News show Monday. "And if he would’ve done it on Friday, they would’ve called it and compared it to the Saturday night massacre, call it a Friday night massacre. They want it so bad, they can taste it."

On the other hand, Hannity, who speaks to Trump regularly, and other allies say Trump should investigate whether The Times report on Rosenstein is accurate and then decide what to do.

At the same time, congressional Republicans who have long consulted with Trump – and have previously called for Rosenstein's ouster in a clash over the production of documents in the Russia investigation – are demanding that the Justice Department official testify about his discussions referencing the 25th Amendment and recording the president.

On Tuesday night, the House Freedom Caucus took the position that Rosenstein should be required to testify before the Judiciary Committee "within the week or he needs to resign."

During television interviews this week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she did not want to get ahead of Trump's meeting.

"Certainly, he wants things to take place," Sanders told ABC's Good Morning America this week. "There have been a number of incidents that have caused a great deal of concern, not just to the president, but to Americans all over the country."

Asked about Rosenstein's fate on Fox & Friends, Sanders said: "I'm not going to get into a hypothetical situation. We'll see how Thursday goes and I'll let the President make that determination."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com