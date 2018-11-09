WASHINGTON – Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday he is not afraid of going to jail as the result of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"I'm not because I know what I did, and I'm not worried about any of that," the president's eldest son said during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America. "That doesn't mean they won't try to create something, I mean, we've seen that happen with everything. But, again, I'm not."

He said he would "deal with it as it comes."

Trump Jr. is reportedly being investigated by Mueller because he agreed to take a meeting with a Kremlin-connected attorney in June 2016 at Trump Tower to get "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. It is a violation of federal law for an American campaign to solicit or accept anything of value from a foreign national.

Trump Jr. has denied telling his father about the meeting. President Donald Trump has defended his son, saying Trump Jr. did nothing wrong by attending the meeting.

Mueller's team of prosecutors and investigators are probing possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin as part of a larger investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. They also are looking into possible obstruction of justice by the president and his associates.

"It’s obviously been very rough," Trump Jr. said of the investigation. "For a time, this has been very difficult."

"At the same time, I think I'm able to compartmentalize it," he said. "And in the end I know what I've done, and I'm not worried about that at all because, you know, I’ve done nothing that anyone else wouldn't do in that position, in my opinion."

Trump Jr. said he believes there will "never be a conclusive end” to the investigation. He predicted that Democrats would use it "as a permanent asterisk on my father's record" to try to win this year's congressional elections and the 2020 presidential race.

