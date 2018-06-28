WASHINGTON – President Trump's tariffs can have economic consequences.

President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Snap-on Tools in Kenosha, WI

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Political ones, too.

Harley-Davidson is moving some production of motorcycles to Europe to avoid retaliatory charges on their exports from the United States; a Missouri nail company lays off 60 people because of steel duties; the stock market dips on news of tariff-fueled trade wars with China and Europe.

While Trump is spending more time on the campaign trail defending tariffs as way to protect U.S. manufacturing, Democrats are trying to turn some of the corporate fallout into election fodder, and some Republicans are getting nervous.

"These new tariffs will hurt us," said former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen in a television ad that spotlights his state's automobile, farming and liquor industries. Bredesen is running for a U.S. Senate seat now held by retiring Republican Bob Corker, a key race in the battle for party control of that chamber.

Trump, meanwhile, tells his voters that the tariffs are necessary to fight unfair trade practices that have stolen American jobs for years.

During an appearance Wednesday in Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson's home state, Trump said, "we are demanding from foreign countries, friend and foe, fair and reciprocal trade." Calling on those other countries to remove their own trade barriers, Trump said, "I want to level out – and I'm doing it – level out the playing field."

Trump's constant comments about economic nationalism and "America First" resonate with his supporters, particularly those who believe free trade policies have encouraged companies to move jobs overseas, political analysts said. He also argues that U.S. steel and aluminum industries are profiting from tariffs on imports of those products.

In appealing to voters to keep Republicans in control of the House and Senate, the president also touts the overall economy, crediting tax cuts, reduced government regulations, and low unemployment rates.

The questions, analysts said, are whether tariffs do in fact lead to more job losses and higher consumer prices; how many voters notice these developments; how many trace them back to Trump's tariffs; and how many end up voting against Republicans in the November elections.

"They're going to be personally affected by some of his economic policies, and they will not be happy," said Stan Collender, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University.

Some Republicans, members of a party that backed free trade before Trump came along, also worry about the yearlong impact of tariffs, both at the cash register and in voting booths this fall.

Kevin Madden, a Republican political consultant, said, "There is significant risk that the benefits of tax reform and the overall good feelings about the economy could all be negated by the actions on tariffs."

Trump has responded to the tariff dispute in part by attacking Harley-Davidson, threatening new taxes on its products if it follows though on overseas production.

While in Wisconsin, Trump tried cajolery – "Harley Davidson, please build those beautiful motorcycles in the USA, please. OK?" – as well as threats.

"Don't get cute with us; don't get cute," he said at one point, later adding: "Build them in the USA. Your customers won't be happy if you don't, I'll tell you that."

Harley-Davidson has not responded to Trump's criticism, and said that motorcycles to be built overseas will be sold only overseas.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, it said: "To address the additional tariffs imposed by the EU, we are implementing a plan to shift production of EU-destined motorcycles from the U.S. to our existing international facilities."

It added: "We continue to support efforts to rescind all tariffs that restrict free and fair trade globally."

Some lawmakers, including Republicans, have defended the motorcycle manufacturer, saying it's not at fault. "The problem isn’t that Harley is unpatriotic," said Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., it's that "tariffs are stupid."

Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 3, 2016.

Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images

"They’re tax increases on Americans, they don’t work, and apparently we’re going to see more of this," Sasse said.

The Harley-Davidson announcement "opened the door for other companies to say what they're doing about this," said Jennifer Duffy, senior editor with The Cook Political Report.

Politically important groups are likely to be affected, including agricultural, financial and industrial sectors that could be pivotal in close races. "I think voters in farm states are very nervous," Duffy said.

Another question: What will happen when, and if, voters see the impact of tariffs in higher prices at stores like Walmart and Target?

"How long does it take to get to your average American?" Duffy said. "When do the impacts flow to their level?"

