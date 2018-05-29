If you are near an active volcano, don't consider making s'mores, the U.S. Geological Survey warns.

As Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to spew lava and toxic gas, the USGS has been sharing information and updates on Twitter on the activity as well as answering user questions. Twitter user @jayfurr recently asked if it was safe to roast a marshmallow near a volcano vent.

That's a bad idea, USGS replied.

"Erm...we're going to have to say no, that's not safe," wrote the USGS on its verified Twitter account focused on volcanoes, also urging users not to do this.

Erm...we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 29, 2018

For starters, USGS notes if the vents were emitting hydrogen sulfide or sulfur dioxide, then the marshmallows would taste awful. The agency also said if you add sulfuric acid to sugar, "you get a pretty spectacular reaction."

As of publishing, there have been no documented reports of people trying to roast a marshmallow — or any other food — near a volcano vent.

