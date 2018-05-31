Drugs are being detected in a growing share of drivers responsible for fatal crashes, according to a new study by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Although it's difficult to tell when drugged driving is a cause of accidents, the findings provide fresh reason for concern that marijuana and opioids are driving a growing safety crisis on American roadways.

Some 44% of drivers killed in crashes in 2016 who were tested afterward had drugs in their system, according to the GHSA study.

That's up from 28% a decade ago.

To be sure, traces of marijuana use remain in the body for much longer than alcohol, meaning a driver who tests positive wasn't necessarily high. The effect of opioids on driving is also not well understood.

Of drivers killed on the road, 38% were drunk in 2016, compared with 41% in 2006, according to the study funded by the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility.

Among the problems in comprehensively assessing the breadth of drugged driving: "There is no nationally-accepted method for testing driver drug impairment," "there are an unwieldy number of drugs to test for" and "different drugs have different impairing effects in different drivers," GHSA said.

“Drugs can impair, and drug-impaired drivers can crash," report author Jim Hedlund, a former senior official at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said in a statement. "But it’s impossible to understand the full scope of the drugged driving problem because many drivers who are arrested or involved in crashes, even those who are killed, are not tested for drugs. Drivers who are drug-positive may not necessarily be impaired.”

One concerning trend: of drugged drivers killed in crashes in 2016, more than half tested positive for multiple substances.

