A Utah man was pepper-sprayed and arrested Sunday evening at Orlando International Airport after an altercation with a JetBlue employee. The video of his arrest has since gone viral.

According to reports from ABC affiliate WFTV 9 and Spectrum News 13, it all began when Brandon Strong, 45, became agitated when his flight to Salt Lake City was delayed nearly two hours and he began harassing a female passenger nearby. When the plane arrived, he was denied boarding privileges by the JetBlue gate agent because of his behavior.

Strong swore at and tried to grab the female crew member, who restrained him with the help of other passengers. She later indicated in the police report that she intends to press charges.

When Officer Jason Hajek of the Orlando Police Department's airport division arrived at the gate, JetBlue staffers had swarmed the scene and multiple passengers told him they'd seen Strong fight a JetBlue employee.

According to the incident report obtained by USA TODAY, Hajek determined Strong had alcohol on his breath and asked him to drop his bags and follow the officers. Strong refused.

When Hajek took him by the wrist, Strong warned that if he was not let go, "bad things would happen."

Eventually, Hajek used pepper spray to subdue him, although ABC affiliate WFTV 9 reported that Strong continued resisting after being wrestled to the ground, going so far as to pull the officer's radio and two magazines of ammunition off his uniform.

Bystanders also began coughing and wheezing because of exposure to the pepper spray, requiring treatment by fire and EMS crews, WFTV reported.

As Hajek and fellow officers were hauling him away for transport to the Orange County Jail, Strong asked, "Where is my 8-year-old?"

The report later noted that the scene had played out in front of Strong's young son, resulting in a charge of child neglect being added to the list of his offenses, which included battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly intoxication.

In his report, Hajek noted that airline staff took care of the boy until an aunt was located and his mother was notified of arrangements to return him to Utah.

According to Orlando PD booking reports, Strong was being held at Orange County Jail on $6,800 bond as of Monday morning.

