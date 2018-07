Fresh from a day of royal and military celebrations in London, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex arrived in Ireland Tuesday evening for the start of their first official foreign trip as a couple.

The prince and his new American wife, the former Meghan Markle, arrived in Dublin shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Meghan was dressed in a dark green top and matching mid-length skirt with pockets by Givenchy. Her hair was pulled back in an off-center low chignon and she carried a large cognac-colored bag by Strathberry.

Harry had changed from his military uniform into a smart suit with an olive green tie.

The palace tweeted a picture of their arrival in both English and Irish.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dublin for their first official visit to Ireland #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪



Tá an Diúc agus an Bandiúc Sussex i mBaile Átha Cliath ar a gcéad chuairt oifigiúil go hÉirinn. #CuairtRíogaArÉirinn 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/TJdiJWgx1u — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

Meghan wasn't wearing a hat or fascinator when she arrived at the airport but she was wearing nude suede high heels. They were similar or the same ones she wore earlier in the day with a fit-and-flared dark Dior dress during celebrations of the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Ireland's prime minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, poses with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex in Dublin at the start of their royal visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.

PAUL FAITH/ AFP/Getty Images

The couple headed first to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, elected a year ago as Taoiseach, becoming Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister and its first openly gay head of government.

Later, they're attending what Kensington Palace called a "Summer Party" at the residence of the British ambassador to Ireland, where Harry was due to deliver a speech.

The weather looked good, according to a British Embassy tweet.

All set for the Royal couple to arrive! Fabulous occasion and fabulous weather! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/rW3QSuoIX9 — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

Their itinerary over the next 24 hours includes receptions, sports and meetings with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins.

They are scheduled to see the historic Book of Kells in Trinity College's famed Old Library, pay respects at the nearby memorial to the Irish Famine and explore the Irish Emigration Museum.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan charm Ireland Duchess Meghan of Sussex admires the surroundings during a welcome reception by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, as she and Prince Harry began their first official foreign visit as a royal couple, July 10, 2018. 01 / 11 Duchess Meghan of Sussex admires the surroundings during a welcome reception by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, as she and Prince Harry began their first official foreign visit as a royal couple, July 10, 2018. 01 / 11

The palace has described their visit as an opportunity for the couple to meet the people of Dublin and visit organizations "central to Irish life."

Since their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, a former actress, have appeared in public, solo and together, multiple times in Britain but this quick trip marks their international debut as representatives of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and at the request of her government.

Duchess Meghan Style Diary Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry. 01 / 14 Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry. 01 / 14

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com