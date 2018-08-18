Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess Meghan, is not holding back his thoughts on the royal family.

During an interview with British newspaper The Sun published late Friday, Markle, 74, compared his daughter's new royal family to Scientologists.

"They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family," he told the publication. "They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive."

He continued, "If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up! They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear."

His remarks come weeks after he told the Daily Mail that his 37-year-old daughter "cut me off completely" as punishment for staging fake paparazzi pictures before the royal wedding and speaking critically of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan charm Ireland
Duchess Meghan of Sussex admires the surroundings during a welcome reception by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, as she and Prince Harry began their first official foreign visit as a royal couple, July 10, 2018.
Duchess Meghan of Sussex, carrying a large cognac Strathberry bag, arrives to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland, July 10, 2018.
The royal couple are welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the Irish Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, July 10, 2018.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex walk with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. She is wearing a dark green top and matching midi skirt by Givenchy. Harry's tie is olive green.
Ireland Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar seemed delighted to pose with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Britain's new royal couple, when they launched their first official foreign trip on July 10, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.
Smiles all around when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex were welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a reception in Dublin.,
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex arrived at Dublin city airport on July 10, 2018, kicking off their first royal visit to Ireland and their first foreign trip together since their May 19 wedding.
Duchess Meghan of Sussex was hatless, her hair pulled back in a low, off-center chignon, when she arrived in Dublin on July 10, 2018.
The weather was sunny in Dublin, Ireland, when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex stepped off their small jet from London on their first foreign trip as a royal couple, July 10, 2018.
The royal couple were greeted by officials when they arrived in Dublin, Ireland, on July 10, 2018, on their first foreign trip since their May 19 wedding.
Duchess Meghan of Sussex and Prince Harry are off to see Dublin in their royal visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.
