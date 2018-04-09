Eight retro motels sure to inspire road-trip nostalgia
01 / 08
The StarLux, New Jersey: Less than two blocks from the beach and Wildwood Boardwalk, The StarLux has major wow factor. The 45-room property is a newer hotel with an intentional retro motel design (think lava lamps in the rooms, actual Airstream trailers and an outdoor kidney-shaped pool decorated with artificial palm trees). Freebies include beach chairs, boogie boards, bikes and a continental breakfast. The family who owns the hotel also owns nearby water and theme parks – StarLux guests get major discounts.
02 / 08
Palm Springs Rendezvous, California: If it was good enough for Marilyn Monroe, it’s good enough for us. Established in 1938, this retro boutique serves as part bed-and-breakfast, part roadside motel, with just 10 themed rooms and a whole lot of glamour. The overall look is typical of punchy Palm Springs, and there’s a unique Bermuda-style roof around the quadrangle courtyard. Unexpected perks include a freshly cooked breakfast, bikes to borrow, and ‘50s music played by the pool. Marilyn fans should book the Pretty In Pink suite, where the actress stayed in the 1950s.
03 / 08
Black Hawk Motel, Wisconsin: The third-generation, family-owned Black Hawk Motel originally opened in 1945 (which explains the now politically incorrect name). Today, it’s one of the best budget motels in the Midwest, thanks to its freebies and convenient location about a 10-minute walk from the main tourist drag on Broadway and a nine-minute drive from Noah’s Ark Waterpark. The motel throws in free passes to Noah’s Ark and the Kalahari Indoor Theme Park, making it an even better value for families. Plus, there are indoor and outdoor pools, two playgrounds and a game room. One of the rooms has a romantic whirlpool, but this motel mostly caters to family vacations.
04 / 08
Red Caboose Motel, Restaurant & Gift Shop, Pennsylvania: The original owner of the Red Caboose Motel purchased 19 25-ton railroad cabooses in 1969, and eventually turned them into a truly unique motel experience in rural Pennsylvania. In 2016, the motel was purchased by a family who updated the restaurant and facilities. Visitors can choose from a Large Family Caboose (with a double bed and four bunk beds) and a Honeymoon Caboose (with a queen-size bed and whirlpool bath). Unusual motel amenities include free movies played in a barn, a miniature train ride and a petting zoo. The all-day restaurant is also located inside a restored train car.
05 / 08
The Motor Lodge, Arizona: Originally built around 1910 as a group of summer cabins, The Motor Lodge has been through over 100 years of various owners and styles. Today, it’s considered a boutique motel with an excellent location about a 10-minute walk from the historic downtown area and Whiskey Row. Each of the 12 rooms has a vintage style and private patio; some feature gas fireplaces. Fun treats include a glass of wine on arrival, homemade cookies on departure, and bikes to borrow, including a vintage tandem bicycle. Look for the bright orange vintage Ford pickup truck parked out front.
06 / 08
Beck’s Motor Lodge, California: You might not expect to find a motor lodge in the heart of the Castro neighborhood in San Francisco, but Beck’s Motor Lodge has staked out a spot here since the 1950s. It even has its original parking lot (unheard of these days). The 58-room motel underwent a redesign in 2016 that saw added details like analog clocks, a bold color palette, and graphic-print wallpaper – all of which retain the retro theme. The property also plays an important role in the LBGTQ scene. The vigil for Harvey Milk marched past the motel’s front door in the ‘60s. Rooms no longer cost $5 a night, but the parking is still free.
07 / 08
Santa Fe Motel and Inn, New Mexico: The architecture, design and breakfast at Santa Fe Motel and Inn all pay homage to its Southwest location. It’s housed in a traditional sand-colored adobe building, and the colorful lobby is adorned with wood beams, painted tiles and terra-cotta floors. Outdoors, there’s a lovely courtyard with a kiva fireplace. Guest rooms continue the theme with Native American blankets on the beds and dried chili peppers hung near the entrances of private patios. Guests can walk to Santa Fe’s famous plaza in about seven minutes. For breakfast, expect some local favorites like tortillas and green chilis.
08 / 08
The Thunderbird Inn, Georgia: Cans of RC Cola and packages of Moon Pies next to the beds are just a few examples of the fun,, retro details at The Thunderbird Inn. The neon vacancy sign and color-blocked exterior are reminiscent of a roadside motel, and a 2018 remodeling with an eye on the ‘60s brought lots of kitschy extras and accents. Guests are served fresh popcorn on arrival and free Krispy Kreme donuts are provided each morning. Dog lovers, take note: The Tbird (as it’s affectionately called) has an enclosed dog run and offers bedding and treats for pups.

America’s love for automobiles paved the way for the iconic U.S. road trip. Motels, a name that blends the words “motor” and “hotel,” really took off in the ‘30s and ‘40s, when tourists needed a safe and inexpensive place to sleep while exploring the far reaches of the country. These properties provided some of the services associated with hotels, but decor, parking lots, and regional architectural flair differentiated them from their pricier hotel counterparts. However, after World War II and the construction of limited-access interstates, motels started to fall out of favor. And eventually, they were superseded by a new craze: uniform chain hotels. Today, some motels celebrate their vintage pasts and put on a new retro shine. With that in mind, take a look at our list of eight retro motels, from California to New Jersey, all worthy of a visit.

Palm Springs Rendezvous, California

If it was good enough for Marilyn Monroe, it’s good enough for us. Established in 1938, this retro boutique serves as part bed-and-breakfast, part roadside motel, with just 10 themed rooms and a whole lot of glamour. The overall look is typical of punchy Palm Springs, and there’s a unique Bermuda-style roof around the quadrangle courtyard. Unexpected perks include a freshly cooked breakfast, bikes to borrow, and ‘50s music played by the pool. Marilyn fans should book the Pretty In Pink suite, where the actress stayed in the 1950s.

The Motor Lodge, Arizona

Originally built around 1910 as a group of summer cabins, The Motor Lodge has been through over 100 years of various owners and styles. Today, it’s considered a boutique motel with an excellent location about a 10-minute walk from the historic downtown area and Whiskey Row. Each of the 12 rooms has a vintage style and private patio; some feature gas fireplaces. Fun treats include a glass of wine on arrival, homemade cookies on departure, and bikes to borrow, including a vintage tandem bicycle. Look for the bright orange vintage Ford pickup truck parked out front.

Black Hawk Motel, Wisconsin

The third-generation, family-owned Black Hawk Motel originally opened in 1945 (which explains the now politically incorrect name). Today, it’s one of the best budget motels in the Midwest, thanks to its freebies and convenient location about a 10-minute walk from the main tourist drag on Broadway and a nine-minute drive from Noah’s Ark Waterpark. The motel throws in free passes to Noah’s Ark and the Kalahari Indoor Theme Park, making it an even better value for families. Plus, there are indoor and outdoor pools, two playgrounds and a game room. One of the rooms has a romantic whirlpool, but this motel mostly caters to family vacations.

Santa Fe Motel and Inn, New Mexico

The architecture, design and breakfast at Santa Fe Motel and Inn all pay homage to its Southwest location. It’s housed in a traditional sand-colored adobe building, and the colorful lobby is adorned with wood beams, painted tiles and terra-cotta floors. Outdoors, there’s a lovely courtyard with a kiva fireplace. Guest rooms continue the theme with Native American blankets on the beds and dried chili peppers hung near the entrances of private patios. Guests can walk to Santa Fe’s famous plaza in about seven minutes. For breakfast, expect some local favorites like tortillas and green chilis.

The StarLux, New Jersey

Less than two blocks from the beach and Wildwood Boardwalk, The StarLux has major wow factor. The 45-room property is a newer hotel with an intentional retro motel design (think lava lamps in the rooms, actual Airstream trailers and an outdoor kidney-shaped pool decorated with artificial palm trees). Freebies include beach chairs, boogie boards, bikes and a continental breakfast. The family who owns the hotel also owns nearby water and theme parks – StarLux guests get major discounts.

The Thunderbird Inn, Georgia

Cans of RC Cola and packages of Moon Pies next to the beds are just a few examples of the fun,, retro details at The Thunderbird Inn. The neon vacancy sign and color-blocked exterior are reminiscent of a roadside motel, and a 2018 remodeling with an eye on the ‘60s brought lots of kitschy extras and accents. Guests are served fresh popcorn on arrival and free Krispy Kreme donuts are provided each morning. Dog lovers, take note: The Tbird (as it’s affectionately called) has an enclosed dog run and offers bedding and treats for pups.

Beck’s Motor Lodge, California

You might not expect to find a motor lodge in the heart of the Castro neighborhood in San Francisco, but Beck’s Motor Lodge has staked out a spot here since the 1950s. It even has its original parking lot (unheard of these days). The 58-room motel underwent a redesign in 2016 that saw added details like analog clocks, a bold color palette, and graphic-print wallpaper – all of which retain the retro theme. The property also plays an important role in the LBGTQ scene. The vigil for Harvey Milk marched past the motel’s front door in the ‘60s. Rooms no longer cost $5 a night, but the parking is still free.

Red Caboose Motel, Restaurant & Gift Shop, Pennsylvania

The original owner of the Red Caboose Motel purchased 19 25-ton railroad cabooses in 1969, and eventually turned them into a truly unique motel experience in rural Pennsylvania. In 2016, the motel was purchased by a family who updated the restaurant and facilities. Visitors can choose from a Large Family Caboose (with a double bed and four bunk beds) and a Honeymoon Caboose (with a queen-size bed and whirlpool bath). Unusual motel amenities include free movies played in a barn, a miniature train ride and a petting zoo. The all-day restaurant is also located inside a restored train car.

More: Retro motels make a chic comeback

These retro motels are making a comeback
01 / 72
The Austin Motel has been operating since 1938.
02 / 72
This is the swimming pool at the Austin Motel in Texas.
03 / 72
The Austin Motel in Texas has an outdoor courtyard.
04 / 72
This is a guestroom at the Austin Motel in Texas.
05 / 72
The Austin Motel in Texas has a lobby store.
06 / 72
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans was originally built as a motel in the 1950s.
07 / 72
Guestrooms in he Drifter HotelT in New Orleans include custom-made furniture, troweled concrete walls and Oaxacan tilework.
08 / 72
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans has a restored neon motel sign on its exterior. The property was originally built has a motel in the 1950s.
09 / 72
At the heart of The Drifter Hotel is a tropical courtyard and pool that hosts a range of cultural programming such as art shows and live music.
10 / 72
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans was designed by Nicole Cota Studio, a boutique firm with offices in New York and New Orleans.
11 / 72
Fresh frozen cocktails, Japanese beers and sakes, and local wines are served at the indoor/outdoor bar at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
12 / 72
Fresh frozen cocktails, Japanese beers and sakes, and local wines are served at the indoor/outdoor bar at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
13 / 72
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans has a tropical feel to it.
14 / 72
Fresh frozen cocktails, Japanese beers and sakes, and local wines are served at the indoor/outdoor bar at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
15 / 72
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans is inspired by the Beat Generation and footloose spirit of postwar America.
16 / 72
This is the lobby and reception area of The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
17 / 72
This is the lobby and reception area of The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
18 / 72
At the heart of The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans is a tropical courtyard and pool that hosts a range of cultural programming such as art shows and live music.
19 / 72
This is a quad queen guestroom at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
20 / 72
This is a single king guestroom at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
21 / 72
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is a 50-room property located at the northern end of the Silverado Trail in the Napa Valley town of Calistoga.
22 / 72
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa has camper-style seating.
23 / 72
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is surrounded by the forested Mayacamas Mountains.
24 / 72
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is a classic, 1940s roadside motel that has been reimagined by New York-based design firm AvroKO to celebrate the American road trip.
25 / 72
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is a classic, 1940s roadside motel that has been reimagined by New York-based design firm AvroKO to celebrate the American road trip.
26 / 72
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa has poolside analog games.
27 / 72
Rooms at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa take cues from vintage camper vans,
28 / 72
This is the lobby lounge of the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
29 / 72
This is the outdoor spa relaxation area of the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
30 / 72
This is the spa garden at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
31 / 72
This is the spa at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
32 / 72
This is reception at the spa at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
33 / 72
This is the tub room at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
34 / 72
Sound View is a waterfront hotel located on the North Fork of Long Island in Greenport, N.Y.
35 / 72
Sound View is a waterfront hotel located on the North Fork of Long Island in Greenport, N.Y., a historic town along the North Fork’s 30 miles of farmland, vineyards and beaches.
36 / 72
Sound View in the North Fork of New York is reminiscent of the golden era of motels.
37 / 72
Sound View in the North Fork of New York has 55 rooms.
38 / 72
This is the minibar in a guesstroom of the Sound View on the North Fork of Long Island.
39 / 72
Guestrooms at the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island have comfortable tables.
40 / 72
This is the lobby lounge of the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
41 / 72
This is the lobby lounge of the Sound View hotel in the North Fork of Long Island.
42 / 72
This is the lobby lounge of the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
43 / 72
The Sound View on the North Fork of Long Island has a piano bar.
44 / 72
The Sound View on the North Fork of Long Island has a piano bar.
45 / 72
This is the pool at the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
46 / 72
This is the pool in Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
47 / 72
The Halyard is the expansive restaurant at the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
48 / 72
The Halyard gets it ingredients from foragers and farmers, growers and fishermen in the North Fork.
49 / 72
The Halyard at the Sound View has outdoor seating.
50 / 72
This is the burger and fries at the Halyard at the Sound View on Long Island.
51 / 72
This is the fried oyster plate at the Halyard at the Sound View.
52 / 72
The Halyard at the Sound View serves fried oysters, lobster sliders, burgers and fries.
53 / 72
The Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island has the Library, another seating area.
54 / 72
The Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island has the Library, another seating area.
55 / 72
The Anvil Hotel is a renovation of a 1950's ski hotel, which is located in the historic downtown of Wyoming’s Jackson Hole.
56 / 72
The Anvil Hotel was designed by Brooklyn-based firm Studio Tack.
57 / 72
Anvil Hotel in Wyoming is modern but rugged.
58 / 72
Anvil Hotel has 49 rooms.
59 / 72
Anvil Hotel includes a wood-fire Italian restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria, and a lobby with a café and a retail shop.
60 / 72
Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyo., is a renovation of a 1950’s ski motel, located in the mountain town of Jackson Hole.
61 / 72
Anvil Hotel includes a wood-fire Italian restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria.
62 / 72
Anvil Hotel includes a wood-fire Italian restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria.
63 / 72
Anvil Hotel includes a wood-fire Italian restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria, and a lobby with a café and a retail shop.
64 / 72
The Phoenix Hotel has a pool surrounded by Palm trees. Retro motels are very chic these days.
65 / 72
The Phoenix Hotel's 44 guest rooms face a landscaped courtyard.
66 / 72
The Phoenix Hotel has been a favorite spot for musicians such as Neil Young, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
67 / 72
The Phoenix Hotel has 44 guest rooms.
68 / 72
The Phoenix Hotel has rooms that overlooks a courtyard.
69 / 72
The Phoenix Hotel has a whimsical lobby.
70 / 72
The motel trend is alive in Miami as evidenced by the Vagabond Hotel.
71 / 72
The motel trend is alive in Miami as evidenced by the Vagabond Hotel.
72 / 72
This is a Signature model room. The Signature San Francisco by Red Lion will open next month.

Oyster.com comprehensively visits, photographs, reviews and rates each hotel we feature.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com