WASHINGTON - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Saturday during a town hall that after the midterm elections she would consider a bid for the presidency.

"After Nov. 6, I will take a hard look at running for president," Warren told the crowd in Holyoke, Mass. as they roared with applause.

The Democrat touched on the state of the country under the presidency of Donald Trump and the controversy surrounding his pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, due to a series of sexual assault accusations, according to the Boston Globe.

"I watched powerful men helping a powerful man make it to an even more powerful position," Warren said, according to the newspaper. "And I thought, ‘Time’s up.’ It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top."

Video of Warren's appearance shows the crowd giving her a standing ovation after she announced the possibility of a presidential run.

Warren has been a contender for months. She was also viewed as a possibility in the 2016 presidential election.

Warren previously denied wanting to run, telling NBC News' "Meet the Press" in March that she would instead focus on keeping her current job.

"I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused," Warren said in the interview. "I'm not running for president."

But in the interview, Warren refused to "pledge" to serve her full six years in the Senate if reelected despite being pressed several times.

Warren has been a favorite target of Trump, who he nicknamed "Pocahantas" for saying she has Native American ancestry. The two have been trading long-distance barbs for years. She, a former Harvard law professor, calls him a bully.

The Globe notes Warren has made a series of moves that could set her up for a presidential run, including helping Democrats in key battleground states. According to federal filings, she has $15.6 million and has raised a total of $22.4 million this election cycle, according to the Globe.

Warren is among a batch of Democrats who are being eyed as possible 2020 contenders, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Others, including Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels' in a lawsuit against Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, are also considering a run.

